Ace Nigerian singer Davido continues to unlock new levels to the heights of success he could achieve as he makes history in Toronto

The Afrobeat superstar, after his Timeless show in Toronto, has been declared officially the first African artist to sell out a 16k capacity venue in Canada

On the same day, Davido also achieved another major feat as his megahit song Unavailable recorded its highest streams for a single day with over 767k listens

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Internationally renowned Afrobeat superstar, Davido is an unstoppable force as he continues to unlock new levels of success every time he steps on a stage worldwide.

After his latest show in Toronto, the singer has set a new record as the first African artist to sell out a 16k-capacity in Canada; not even Burna Boy and Wizkid have the history.

As he sells out, ace Nigerian singer Davido smashes the record for attendees of an African artist's show in Canada. Photo credit: @davido/@thedavidodailyshow

Source: Instagram

In reaction to the feat, fans of the singer have gone all out on social media to hail the OBO for such an immense feat.

However, that wasn't the only thing the OBO achieved over the weekend, as the news also broke that the singer has hit a personal best with Unavailable.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The track got its biggest single-day streams on Saturday, July 15, with 767k listens. This is the OBO's highest stream within 24 hours to date.

See the announcements below:

See the post announcing Davido's single-day most extensive stream record:

Fans and netizens react to records set by Davido after his show in Toronto

cartooncoverart971:

"And he’s coming for the bigger venue soon ️Godfather indeed."

@i_am_skenty:

"Davido can definitely sold out stadium fr ,he just love doing things his time."

@iamprinzsheddy:

"Nobody come close… Europe and Oceania next ❤️ we timeless baby."

@teezyomotayo:

"Na why we dey Call am GOAT."

@swee.tsara83:

"We don't give up, It's matter of time and yes it's happening so soon. 30BG for life. Timeless baby."

@agees30bg:

"Did it better than anyone else."

@iamaydiamond:

"Easy for him let go bigger."

@daniel_433_bc:

"Clear road leave am for 001 the King."

@didiie_e:

"In the space if 1month … write am weell."

@officialkuranyi004:

"OBO run am with ease and he nor off light."

Davido hails fans after concert in Boston, performs inside a glass box, clips trends

Meanwhile, Legit. ng recalls reporting that Internationally famous Afrobeat superstar, Davido had left many amazed after his fantastic performance at his recent concert in Boston, U.S.A.

The OBO, currently on a summer tour across America, Canada and Europe, recently delivered a masterpiece performance for his Boston fans, who have been raging about the singer across multiple social media platforms.

Davido had already performed in Chicago and Houston. However, his latest Timeless concert has stirred more reactions as he recreates the prominent Lekki-Ikoyi bridge again and uses it as his stage.

Source: Legit.ng