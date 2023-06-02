Internationally renowned Nigerian singer Davido trends online after the latest numbers released by streaming platforms for his last album Timeless hit astronomical heights

According to a tweet released by TurnTable Charts, Davido's album is the Afrobeat album to spend eight consecutive weeks at number 1 on the Top 50 Nigeria music charts

The chart also revealed that at the rate at which Timeless is currently moving, it is set to become the first African project to hit 1 billion streams even before it enters its third month

Internationally renowned Afrobeat superstar, Davido trends online after the latest numbers from his megahit album Timeless were released.

According to TurnTable Charts, Davido's Timeless project is set to hit 1 billion streams across just five platforms after just two months on the chart.

Nigerian singer Davido trends online as his new album sets a record on the Naija music chart. Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

TurnTable also released that Davido's Timeless record is the first Afrobeat album to spend eight consecutive weeks at no.1 on the Top 50 Nigeria music charts.

In reaction to both records, the OBO released and retweeted both milestones on his social media pages while captioning with a message that simply reads 'Epic.'

See Davido's post celebrating hitting eight weeks at no.1 of the Top 50 Naija music chart:

See how netizens reacted Davido's immaculate feats:

@ermias_____:

"Why the purple album there dey deep down?."

@Kariskiss01:

"Renamed to Davido-table cos we own everything in the country Proved the doubters wrong lmaooo."

@FANZY_WORLD:

"Make Olamide drop album and break this week record."

@Seyiofla2:

"When they say he is the real 001 of Africa not just Nigeria, e get why."

@The_YSD:

"Now this is the main achievement. Biggest album in Nigeria oat."

@PeterSam2004

"Nigeria!! am lost so u thinks this is a rocord."

@ScopeMoni:

"Things I love to hear ❤️."

