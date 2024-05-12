Top Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has become a trending topic on social media over the just concluded 2024 AMVCAs

The filmmaker failed to bag any award at the event with her highest-grossing movie, Tribe Called Judah, leading to fans saying she was robbed

This led to a heated debate on social media with netizens comparing her film to Breath of Life which bagged most of the awards

The much-anticipated African Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) 2024 has led to a heated discussion on social media over Funke Akindele’s failure to bag a plaque.

The star-studded occasion took place on May 11, 2024, at the Eko Hotel in Lagos as talented actors and filmmakers were celebrated for their craft.

Fans react as Funke Akindele fails to win an award at AMVCA 2024. Photos: @funkejenifaakindele, @africamagic

Source: Instagram

Many of Funke Akindele’s fans waited with bated breaths to hear her name being called for an award but that did not happen and this led to an outcry on social media.

Several of her fans stormed different social media platforms to claim that she was robbed of an award and was deliberately snubbed by the AMVCA organisers. This also led to netizens comparing her highest-grossing movie, A Tribe Called Judah to another film, Breath of Life, which swept most of the awards at the event.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See some of the comments from her fans below:

Symply OJ had questions:

Utubor had this to say:

Global Boy said she deserved to win:

Mc Magic tweeted:

Tosin claimed the actress was deliberately snubbed:

Ali wondered if it was mischief at play:

Engineer tweeted:

Juicy claimed Funke Akindele was being hated:

Other netizens defend Funke Akindele’s loss

The talks about Funke Akindele getting snubbed at the AMVCAs also drew comments from people who felt those who won awards deserved them. Read some reactions below:

la_dutchezz:

“Fun ke must not win every year, the tribe of Judah was great but breath of life deserve the accolades.”

kvng__dej:

“Breath of life deserved the award. Tribe called Judah is a mainstream movie, you watch once have a good laugh move on, Breath of life will be memorable.”

digital6ix:

“The storyline of Breathe of Life was really great, and the movie tackled important societal issues that are unfortunately still prevalent in our country today, such as the oppression of the poor by the rich, the use of thugs to instill fear in citizens, misinterpretation of the law, and jungle justice. The actors also did an excellent job in their roles, and the location of the movie was impressive. While I think Tribe of Judah is a great movie, I personally prefer Breathe of Life."”

soji_737:

“Breath of life is a true and proper movie- well written and scripted, beautiful plot, amazing actors! Everything about breath of life including the delivery was masterful! True definition of literary genius! This should be the standard for Nollywood! No be by running around set Dey do cho cho cho.”

Theofficiallakunle:

“Let’s not lie, let not steal. Breathe of life deserves the award.”

Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham, others attend AMVCA in style

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported on the fashion statements that took place at the 2024 AMVCAs.

The AMVCAs has become known for more than just talented filmmakers receiving their flowers, it has also become the playground for fashion lovers and enthusiasts as they make bold statements with their outfits.

Legit.ng compiled a list of some of the stars who graced the occasion with outfits that stood out and they include Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham, RMD and more.

Source: Legit.ng