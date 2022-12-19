Internationally famous singer, Davido over the weekend became the first Nigerian musician to perform at the opening or closing ceremony of a FIFA world cup

This monumental achievement was a thing of great respect and honour for the singer's family to the extent that his uncle took time off government duties to watch his cousin's performance

Davido's uncle Ademola Adeleke was recently sworn in as the governor of Osun state, and he was seen on Sunday, 18, 2022, dancing at the state villa to his nephew's performance at Qatar

Governor Ademola Jackson Adeleke, the head of government for Osun state, recently got people as a video of him dancing while watching Davido perform at the closing ceremony of the Qatar 2022 world cup final went viral.

The governor, who captioned the viral clip shared on his page, noted that watching Davido's performance put a sweet glee on his face, that of the Adeleke family and on the face of every citizen of Osun state.

Clips of Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke dancing to Davido's performance at the 2022 Qatar world cup final trends online. Photo credit: @davido/@aadeleke_01/@recordingacademy

Source: Instagram

Davido who had been away from the public eye for over a month finally made a return to the stage at the Qatar 2022 World Cup closing ceremony to perform with other global stars.

See Gov Ademola Adeleke dancing to Davido's performance at Qatar 2022 closing ceremony below:

See how netizens reacted to the viral of Gov Ademola dancing to Davido's performance at the Qatar 2022 final

@mintatdark:

"He is like say God dey really live for una family house. More blessing on the way."

@3228sabrina:

"The whole world love him thank you papa adeleke for giving us David."

@michael_eme:

"Davido is making us proud we African."

@storedriches_:

"Family of valuable great men ! Men of values."

@realshittufatimah:

"The joy of every parent is sitting back and watch their children making them proud after all their efforts."

@debbyeyefia:

"This is what we called love a very proud uncle may God keep blessing you sir."

@olafimihan123:

"A family that support each other for success not others family some uncle be like vampire na to sell family land dem sabi. I come in peace o."

Qatar 2022 closing ceremony: Davido, others perform live, videos go viral, Nigerians hail OBO

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that barely a few hours before the final match between Argentina and France on Sunday, December 18, Nigerian music star David Adeleke better known as Davido, who recently returned to social media, performed live alongside other artists at the closing ceremony of the world cup.

Recall that the world football body FIFA had given an update on what football lovers should expect.

FIFA in a tweet on Saturday said the closing ceremony would be a night to remember as it confirmed that Davido alongside other singers who sang the world cup soundtrack will perform live before the final match.

Source: Legit.ng