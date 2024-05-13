A video of Nollywood star Toyin Abraham hailing her colleague and friend Kehinde Bankole hours after she was crowned the best actress in Africa goes viral

A video of Nollywood stars Toyin Abraham and Kehinde Bankole hours after the African Magic Viewer's Award (AMVCA) celebrating the latter's achievement at the ceremony creates a stir online.

Toyin Abraham was seen lavishing Bankole with praises, calling her the best actress in Africa.

At some point in the viral clip, Kehinde Bankole was seen gushing and wanted Toyin to stop hailing her but the Alakada star refused as she continued to eulogise the latest AMVCA winner.

Kehinde Bankole compliments Toyin Abraham

Both actresses go way back and have featured in multiple movies together. Kehinde Bankole was one of the first persons who reached out to Toyin Abraham when she won the AMVCA gong for the best actress in Africa in 2020.

However, some netizens have noted that Toyin Abraham's recent video hailing Kehinde Bankole was her taunting Funke Akindele.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Toyin Abraham extended an olive branch to Funke Akindele some weeks ago over the achievement of her movie, A Tribe Called Judah.

Watch the video of Toyin Abraham hailing Kehinde Bankole:

Reactions trail Toyin Abraham's video hailing Bankole

Here are some of the comments that trailed both clips:

@bisgoldstore:

"Worldbest with good heart one good turn deserves another Kehinde well deserved."

@mhiz_tomi02:

"Now she’s over doing it probably because of Funke wey pass her."

@_shiile:

"You people and wahala AUNTY KENNY is her friend."

@joshtosp5:

"They are friends and she deserve to be happy for her except you are not happy."

@esther__ade_:

"Toyin and eye service.. her envy for Funke is eating her up so bad."

@tokees_place:

"Eye service is that you."

@psomadina:

"Congratulations, Kehinde, You deserve this."

@herrlichbeauty25:

"Kehinde you are beautiful.. oh my God."

@turlash_bakes:

"This is how aunty toyin has always been, I really don't understand the hate."

@eriwayoannie:

"Werey ni gbogbo eyin te bu Aunty T that shows how shallow you all think and how much hate you all have for her person Dey hype her friend una see problem Dey talk rubbish ‍♀️. Person wey be say na like that she dey do, una no dey check her story coz una hate her I pray you all find peace."

@bettyscouture1:

"Aunty toyin na character."

@omololad____:

"Karamor and oju aye nigeria enterprises."

