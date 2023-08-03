Internationally renowned Afrobeat singer D'Banj seems set to start a revolution that might change the face of the Nigerian music industry

The veteran musician and CEO of CREAM recently signed a hugely significant collaboration that is finally set to give proper street talents an opportunity of a lifetime

During the launch, D'Banj revealed that the sole aim of creating the CREAM platform was designed to give back and help project the Best of The Street to global recognition

Legit.ng was recently at the official launch of a music talent show initiated by ace Nigerian entertainer and Afrobeat superstar Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, better known as D'banj.

The program is designed to take music talent sourcing towards a new direction that has never been done before.

D'banj launches a new music talent show in partnership with BBNaija's Tobi Bakre's Dad to help give street artists a better platform in mainstream music. Photo credit: @iambangalee/@okehortons

There have been queries over time about many of the music talent shows in Nigeria, always focusing on a specific type and genre of singers neglecting the natural street rough diamonds in the dirt.

Aren't bothered that musicians like Seyi Vibez, Portable, Asake, and Odumodu Blavk are never seen on the stages of most talent shows, and when they do attend, they never win.

D'banjAren'tD'banjD'BanjD'Banj, during the launch of his new music talent show Best of the Street, noted that these street sensations are the target of the CREAM initiative. He also revealed that he would embark on this journey with a couple of juggernauts as sponsors, MTN and a new digital bank, Parallex.

During the show's official season 2 launch, D'Banj noted that with just #100 that would be used to register, winners have the opportunity of a lifetime to win N25m and a record deal.

The veteran singer went on to reveal that this isn't the first season of the talent show. He told the audience that the popular street-pop sensation Mr Real is a product of the CREAM initiative.

D'Banj noted that any organisation didn't sponsor the first season of the show, and yet it was able to produce Pablo Spragra and Mr Real; that's why he has decided to take it to a new level. and

Present at the launch was the banking mogul and CEO of the fast-rising digital bank, Parallex, Olufemi Nojeemdeen Bakre.

Mr Bakre is the father of former Big Brother Naija star turn Nollywood star Tobi Bakre. During an interview with Legit.ng, he noted that his firm is the first Nigerian bank to create a desk within its operations for the creative industry.

He also spoke about his son, Tobi Bakre and how joy it brings to his soul to see him thriving as an entertainer and an actor. Mr Bakre also revealed that seeing his sons going into media and entertainment and making a career out of it was a significant spur for him to support the CREAM initiative. He said:

"Despite our newness and freshness, our collaboration with C.R.E.A.M has been profitable. Parallex prides itself on the pillar of partnership and is particular about success stories."

D'banj, during a conversation, explained that CREAM means Creative Reality Entertainment Arts and Music.

He revealed that the Best of The Street Music talent show winner would go home with N25 million, a brand-new car, and a record deal worth $100k and support to release an album that D'banj would produce.

Several other industry superstars were at the launch, iD'banjng ace filmmaker Toyin Abraham, skit maker Mr Macaroni, and ex-BBNaija star Tobi Bakre.

