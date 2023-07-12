Headies 2023 Awards: Portable, Wizkid Misses Out, Asake, Burna & Rema Dominates: Full List of Nominees Trends
- Social media has been agog all-day after the official nomination list of the 2023 Headies Award dropped, leading to different conversations
- Some key talking points have been raised about the list, which include the apparent absence of ace Afrobeat superstar, Wizkid not getting any nomination for the first time in 12 years
- Another notable highlight is the dominance shown by Burna Boy, Rema, and Asake; meanwhile, controversial street artist Portable misses out completely as well
It is set to be a very fierce next few days on social media as the official nominee list for the most prominent music award show in Nigeria, the Headies, goes viral.
Different stans have been having a go at each other since after the nominee list was released today, July 12, 2023. The date for the award show proper is yet to be announced, as well as the location for it to hold.
Below is the full list of all nominees for the 16th edition of the Headies Award 2023;
1. Rookie of the Year:
Bayanni
Khaid
Guchi
Bloody Civilian
Odumodublack
Eltee Skillz
2. Best male artiste:
Overall, most successful male artiste (with artistic quality and/or impact) in the year under review.
Asake
Rema
Ruger
Omah Lay
3. Best female artiste:
Overall most successful female artiste (with artistic quality and/or impact) in the year under review.
Tems
Simi
Ayra Starr
Tiwa Savage
4. Next rated:
This category is a voting category for the most promising act (with a single, EP or Album) in the year under review.
Young Jonn
Seyi Vibez
Asake
Victony
Spyro
5. African artist of the year:
Rema (Nigeria)
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Marwa Loud (Morocco)
Black Sherif (Ghana)
Diamond Platinumz (Tanzania)
6. Lyricist on the roll:
Ladipoe - "Clowns"
Vector - "Clowns"
Payer Corleone - "Fly Talk Only
Alpha Ojini - "Vigilante BOP"
A - Q - "Family First"
TEC (SDC) - "Live Life"
7. Digital artiste of the year:
A voting award category for an individual Nigerian artiste or group with the most outstanding achievement and impact digitally in the year under review.
Burna Boy
Ayra Starr
Rema
Omah Lay
Kizz Daniel
Asake
8. International artist of the year:
A voting award category for a non-African artiste or group with the most outstanding achievement and impact on Afrobeats
Selena Gomez
Don Toliver
Ed Sheeran
9. Best recording of the year:
"Alone" - Burna Boy
"Soweto" - Victony & Tempoe
"I'm a mess" - Omah Lay
"Ku Lo Sa" - Oxlade
"Stand Strong" - Davido ft Sunday Service Chioir
"No Woman, No Cry" - Tems
10. Producer of the year:
Magicsticks - Sungba remix (Asake)
Pheels - Electricity (Pheelz ft Davido)
Andre Vibez & London - Calm Down (Rema)
Tempoe - Sowero (Victony & Tempoe)
Kel-P - Kpe Paso (Wande Coal & Olamide)
Rexxie - Abracadadra (Rexxie, Naira Marley, Skiibii & Wizkid)
11. Best R&B single
A category for the best r&b single in the year under review (by a single individual or group).
For my hand - Burna Boy & Ed Sheeran
Mmady - Ckay
Just 4 U - Dami Oniru
Red wine - Preye
Hard to find - Chike & Flavour
Loyal - Simi & Fave
12. Best rap single:
A voting category for a single (released on-air) recording of a rap song.
"Hustle" - Reminisce
"Big Energy" - Ladipoe
"Back in Uni" - BlaqBonez
"Bando Diaries" - Psychoyp
"My Bro" - Jeriq ft Phyno
13. Best 'alternative' song:
"Earth Song" - Wizard Chan
"Final Champion" - Cruel Santino
"The Traveller" -Basketmouth ft The Cavemen
"In a Loop" - BOJ ft Moliy & Mellissa
"Game Changer" (Dike) - Flavour
"Tinko Tinko" - Obongjayar
14. Best vocal performance (female):
A non-voting category for the single female artiste with the most outstanding vocal performances on a single or album.
Niniola - "Memories"
Simi - "Loyal"
Waje - "In Between"
Liya - "Adua Remix"
Preye - "Red Wine"
Dami Oniru - "Just 4 U"
15. Best vocal performance (male)
Oxlade - Ku Lo Sa
Ric Hassani - "My Only baby"
Magixx - "Love Don't Cost a Dime"
Chike - "Spell Remix"
Praiz -"Reckless"
Wande Coal - "Kpe Paso"
16. Best music video
Blaqbonez - "Back in Uni" (Blaqbonez & Perliks)
TG Omori - "PBUY" (Asake)
Director Pink - "Spell Remix" (Chike & Oxlade)
TG Omori -"Bandana" (Fireboy & Asake)
Director K - "Common Person"
Director K - "Calm Down" (Rema)
17. Best collaboration:
Asake ft Burna Boy - Sungba remix
BNXN ft Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez - Gwagwalada
Pheels ft BNXN - Finese
Spyro ft Tiwa Savage - Who's Your Guy remix
Pheelz ft Davido - Electricity
Wande Coal ft Olamide - Kpe Paso
18. Best Street-Hop artiste
Rexxie ft Naira Marley & Skiibii - Abracadabra
Seyi Vibez - Chance (Na Ham)
Asake - Joha
Zlatan ft. Young Jonn - Astalavista
Poco Lee & Hotkid - Otilo
Mohbad - Peace
19. Afrobeats single of the year
Last Last - Burna Boy
Rush - Ayra Star
Buga - Kizz Daniel & Tekno
Finesse - Pheelz ft BNXN
Who's your guy? - Spyro
Asiwaju - Ruger
20. Best West African artiste of the year
Gyakie (Ghana)
Black Sherif
The Therapist (Liberia)
Camidoh (Ghana)
21. Best East African artist of the year
Zuchu
Diamond Platinumz
Rayvanny
Eddy Kenzo
Hewan Gebreworld
22. Best North African artiste of the year:
Marwa Loud - Morocco
Wegz -Egypt
El Grande Toto - Morocco
Soolking -Algeria
23. Best Southern African artiste of the year
Aka (South Africa)
Nasty C -South Africa
Costa Titch - South Africa
Uncle Waffles -South Africa
Focalistic - South Africa
DJ Tarico - Mozambique
24. Best Central Africa artiste of the year
Fally Ipupa - Democratic Republic of Congo
Gaz Mawete - Democratic Republic of Congo
Matias Damasio - ANgola
Emma'a - Gabon
Libianca - Cameroon
Best R&B album:
Best alternative album:
Best rap album
Album of the year:
Love, Damini - Burna Boy
Mr Money With the Vibe - Asake
Rave and Roses - Rema
Boy Alone - Omah Lay
Outlaw - Victony
Timeless - Davido
Song of the year:
Best inspirational single:
Best songwriter of the year:
