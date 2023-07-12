Social media has been agog all-day after the official nomination list of the 2023 Headies Award dropped, leading to different conversations

Some key talking points have been raised about the list, which include the apparent absence of ace Afrobeat superstar, Wizkid not getting any nomination for the first time in 12 years

Another notable highlight is the dominance shown by Burna Boy, Rema, and Asake; meanwhile, controversial street artist Portable misses out completely as well

It is set to be a very fierce next few days on social media as the official nominee list for the most prominent music award show in Nigeria, the Headies, goes viral.

Different stans have been having a go at each other since after the nominee list was released today, July 12, 2023. The date for the award show proper is yet to be announced, as well as the location for it to hold.

Nigeria's biggest music award show, the Headies Awards, has released its final nominee list. Photo credit: @asakemusic/@davido/@portablebaeby/@the_headies

Below is the full list of all nominees for the 16th edition of the Headies Award 2023;

1. Rookie of the Year:

Bayanni

Khaid

Guchi

Bloody Civilian

Odumodublack

Eltee Skillz

2. Best male artiste:

Overall, most successful male artiste (with artistic quality and/or impact) in the year under review.

Asake

Rema

Kizz Daniel

Ruger

Omah Lay

Burna Boy

3. Best female artiste:

Overall most successful female artiste (with artistic quality and/or impact) in the year under review.

Tems

Simi

Ayra Starr

Tiwa Savage

4. Next rated:

This category is a voting category for the most promising act (with a single, EP or Album) in the year under review.

Young Jonn

Seyi Vibez

Asake

Victony

Spyro

5. African artist of the year:

Rema (Nigeria)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Marwa Loud (Morocco)

Black Sherif (Ghana)

Diamond Platinumz (Tanzania)

6. Lyricist on the roll:

Ladipoe - "Clowns"

Vector - "Clowns"

Payer Corleone - "Fly Talk Only

Alpha Ojini - "Vigilante BOP"

A - Q - "Family First"

TEC (SDC) - "Live Life"

7. Digital artiste of the year:

A voting award category for an individual Nigerian artiste or group with the most outstanding achievement and impact digitally in the year under review.

Burna Boy

Ayra Starr

Rema

Omah Lay

Kizz Daniel

Asake

8. International artist of the year:

A voting award category for a non-African artiste or group with the most outstanding achievement and impact on Afrobeats

Drake

Future

Selena Gomez

Don Toliver

Ed Sheeran

9. Best recording of the year:

"Alone" - Burna Boy

"Soweto" - Victony & Tempoe

"I'm a mess" - Omah Lay

"Ku Lo Sa" - Oxlade

"Stand Strong" - Davido ft Sunday Service Chioir

"No Woman, No Cry" - Tems

10. Producer of the year:

Magicsticks - Sungba remix (Asake)

Pheels - Electricity (Pheelz ft Davido)

Andre Vibez & London - Calm Down (Rema)

Tempoe - Sowero (Victony & Tempoe)

Kel-P - Kpe Paso (Wande Coal & Olamide)

Rexxie - Abracadadra (Rexxie, Naira Marley, Skiibii & Wizkid)

11. Best R&B single

A category for the best r&b single in the year under review (by a single individual or group).

For my hand - Burna Boy & Ed Sheeran

Mmady - Ckay

Just 4 U - Dami Oniru

Red wine - Preye

Hard to find - Chike & Flavour

Loyal - Simi & Fave

12. Best rap single:

A voting category for a single (released on-air) recording of a rap song.

"Hustle" - Reminisce

"Big Energy" - Ladipoe

"Back in Uni" - BlaqBonez

"Bando Diaries" - Psychoyp

"Declan Rice" - Odumodublvck

"My Bro" - Jeriq ft Phyno

13. Best 'alternative' song:

"Earth Song" - Wizard Chan

"Final Champion" - Cruel Santino

"The Traveller" -Basketmouth ft The Cavemen

"In a Loop" - BOJ ft Moliy & Mellissa

"Game Changer" (Dike) - Flavour

"Tinko Tinko" - Obongjayar

14. Best vocal performance (female):

A non-voting category for the single female artiste with the most outstanding vocal performances on a single or album.

Niniola - "Memories"

Simi - "Loyal"

Waje - "In Between"

Liya - "Adua Remix"

Preye - "Red Wine"

Dami Oniru - "Just 4 U"

15. Best vocal performance (male)

Oxlade - Ku Lo Sa

Ric Hassani - "My Only baby"

Magixx - "Love Don't Cost a Dime"

Chike - "Spell Remix"

Praiz -"Reckless"

Wande Coal - "Kpe Paso"

16. Best music video

Blaqbonez - "Back in Uni" (Blaqbonez & Perliks)

TG Omori - "PBUY" (Asake)

Director Pink - "Spell Remix" (Chike & Oxlade)

TG Omori -"Bandana" (Fireboy & Asake)

Director K - "Common Person"

Director K - "Calm Down" (Rema)

17. Best collaboration:

Asake ft Burna Boy - Sungba remix

BNXN ft Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez - Gwagwalada

Pheels ft BNXN - Finese

Spyro ft Tiwa Savage - Who's Your Guy remix

Pheelz ft Davido - Electricity

Wande Coal ft Olamide - Kpe Paso

18. Best Street-Hop artiste

Rexxie ft Naira Marley & Skiibii - Abracadabra

Seyi Vibez - Chance (Na Ham)

Asake - Joha

Zlatan ft. Young Jonn - Astalavista

Poco Lee & Hotkid - Otilo

Mohbad - Peace

19. Afrobeats single of the year

Last Last - Burna Boy

Rush - Ayra Star

Buga - Kizz Daniel & Tekno

Finesse - Pheelz ft BNXN

Who's your guy? - Spyro

Asiwaju - Ruger

20. Best West African artiste of the year

Gyakie (Ghana)

Black Sherif

The Therapist (Liberia)

Camidoh (Ghana)

21. Best East African artist of the year

Zuchu

Diamond Platinumz

Rayvanny

Eddy Kenzo

Hewan Gebreworld

22. Best North African artiste of the year:

Marwa Loud - Morocco

Wegz -Egypt

El Grande Toto - Morocco

Soolking -Algeria

23. Best Southern African artiste of the year

Aka (South Africa)

Nasty C -South Africa

Costa Titch - South Africa

Uncle Waffles -South Africa

Focalistic - South Africa

DJ Tarico - Mozambique

24. Best Central Africa artiste of the year

Fally Ipupa - Democratic Republic of Congo

Gaz Mawete - Democratic Republic of Congo

Matias Damasio - ANgola

Emma'a - Gabon

Libianca - Cameroon

25. Best R&B album:

26. Best alternative album:

27. Best rap album

28. Album of the year:

Love, Damini - Burna Boy

Mr Money With the Vibe - Asake

Rave and Roses - Rema

Boy Alone - Omah Lay

Outlaw - Victony

Timeless - Davido

29. Song of the year:

30. Best inspirational single:

31. Best songwriter of the year:

