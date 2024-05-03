Nigerian actor Makuochukwu Nwaogu gave his take on tattoos and reasons he would want to draw any on his body

He told Legit.ng in a conversation that though he loves to keep his hair long, his mother had mixed feelings about it

Speaking of the highest amount he has spent on any outfit, he recalled how he used N160k for his 20th birthday attire

Nollywood actor Makuochukwu Nwaogu has good taste in fashion and he doesn't mind spending his resources to acquire what he desires.

While speaking with Legit.ng in a chat, he noted that he loves to braid his hair but his mother wasn't comfortable with it initially. However, she has now accepted him for who he is.

My hair is for self-expression - Makuochukwu affirms

The actor said that self-expression is very important and had to make his mother understand that when she saw him on braids.

"My mum had mixed feelings seeing me on braids or with long hair. However, she understands that self-expression is important though she might have concerns about how it could be perceived in a professional setting. Nevertheless, she has been supportive of my passion and talent as an actor."

He also revealed that the highest amount he has spent on an outfit is N160k.

"I spent N160k on my 20th birthday outfit. I will say that was the highest money I’ve spent on any outfit."

Makuochukwu shares thoughts on tattoos

The 22-year-old actor also spoke about his thoughts on tattoos and if he is getting any one on his body.

"I don’t have any plans to get a tattoo now. I might get one in the future but it will be something little. I would say that getting a tattoo is a personal choice and a form of self-expression. Tattoos can hold deep meaning and symbolism for individuals. Also, they can be a way to celebrate one's culture, beliefs, or personal experiences. It's important to carefully consider the design and placement of the tattoo, as well as any potential cultural or professional implications. Ultimately, it's about embracing one's individuality and making a decision that feels right for oneself."

