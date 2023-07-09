Ace Afrobeat superstar Burna Boy is at it again as he makes history as the first African artist to headline a 41k stadium concert in America

Saturday night, July 8, 2023, Burna Boy captivated the attention of his American fans in New York as 41,000 people filled up the CitiField stadium & sang at the top of their voices

American music stars like Busta Rhymes, Santan Dave, SZA, and Jorja Smith were all at the concert and were seeing massively vibing to Burna's performance

Internationally renowned Afrobeat superstar Burna Boy has finally shattered the ceilings as he continues his record-breaking summer stadium tours.

The African Giant's latest stop was at the CitiField 40,000 capacity stadium in New York, America. This is the fourth of Burna Boy's Big 7 stadium concerts across the globe.

Clips from Burna Boy's sold-out show at the CitiField New York go viral. Photo credit: @burnaboyworld/@musfasatundeednut

After conquering the London Stadium, Tottenham Stadium, and Viggo Arena, it was time to bring across the pond. Burna delivered an exceptional performance to a sold-out stadium with over 41k people jamming to every lyric, beat and vibe he served.

Several American stars were at the CitiField concert to watch Burna Boy perform, including veteran rapper Busta Rhymes, singers SZA, H.E.R and Jorja Smith.

Watch clips from the concert below:

See comments on the viral clips from the show stirred online

fortz_wears:

"Odogwu, number 1 African giant, let hit him, his respect."

@manjong_kelvin:

"He should now be called Giant of the planet. Use me as like button if you believe this time for Africa to Take Back its place."

@chijiokeebube:

"Burna Boy is to African Music what Messi is to football. In fact, Burna is on the same level with Michael Jackson."

@immdadliam:

"OBO for life ♥️ but let's recognize that burnaboy is amazing. Afrobeat wins. Without forgetting Wizkid too... so happy to have them as our representatives.... they do a lot for afrobeat♥️."

@investor_ajayi:

"No naija artist can match Burna's stage performance."

@kingsonofficiall:

"Africa are lucky to have Burna boy at this moment of life, I think he's the best and greatest in music industry , if only Nigeria knows how other countries cherish and value this guy called Burna boy."

@just_dinma:

"Normally he is the greatest from Africa."

@i_am_skenty:

"How much is the ticket Burna has the most cheapest ticket amoung the 3 giant of AFROBEATS so what you expecting ? Most time people get in for free in some cases if Davido put in show there ! Him gan go see crowd !!! No shade or hate too but fact only."

@kevmangrams:

"Burna is now the Micheal Jackson of our time."

@okubanjo13:

"BURNA NO BE YOUR 001 MATE - No Cap, "African Giant."

