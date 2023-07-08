Renowned Afrobeat superstar, Davido finally joins an elite group of musicians and entertainers who have an entire day dedicated to them

According to reports emerging from Texas in America, July 7 has been declared by the Mayor of Houston, Sylvester Turner, as World Davido Day

This announcement was made public just before the Afrobeat superstar's mega music concert in Houston on Friday, July 7, 2023

Social media was set on fire by fans of Afrobeat superstar Davido after July 7 was declared the new World Davido Day.

The Mayor of Houston, Texas, Sylvester Turner, sparked reactions online and within the American city after he declared July 7 an annual date to celebrate the extraordinary achievements of Nigerian singer Davido.

Nigerian superstar Davido joins an elite list of entertainers with a whole day dedicated to them as July 7 has been declared World Davido Day in Houston. Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

The day is in recognition of Davido's immense contribution to the City of Houston and the state of Texas at large.

The proclamation was made just before the kick-off of the Afrobeat superstar's show at the 40,000-capacity Toyota Arena in Houston. And clips that have emerged online from the show are scintillating.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The platform where the singer performed was a recreation of the famous Eko Bridge from Lagos, Nigeria.

See the Mayor's proclamation letter declaring July 7 as World Davido Day:

See how netizens reacted to the proclamation

@iruo_the_stallion:

"I wonder how much baba go don spend to get this Favour."

@babsneh001:

"Haters won’t be happy with it regardless."

@officialeterimoni:

"Wizkid don do this one since nah, abeg post another thing shuo."

@officialdjmoimoi:

"OBO na ororo of music. OBO na their Papa. OBO no be anybody mate for Nigeria music. Let's give him some flowers."

@voke.billions1:

"Davido na their Godfather."

@andrew22ro:

"Wizkid did it 2016. Every 6th October is Wiskid day in Minnesota."

@olanrewaju_principal:

"Congratulations to davido and respect to Big wiz who did it first I no know the contribution wey David make tho."

@_feyi01:

"Lol , Wizkid is the Head in this music industry."

@king_hephb:

"Who dey check am.. he deserve it 001 for a reason."

@valentinembaka:

"Wizkidayo always paving way for the new cats, use me as machala button."

Davido Makes 1st Public Comment After Pregnant Side-Chic Scandal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that ace Nigerian music superstar Davido finally broke his silence with a recent clip he shared on his Insta-story earlier today, Friday, July 7, 2023.

The singer completely ignored the pregnancy scandal and allegations against him by American adult film star Anita Brown.

In the post, however, Davido instead talked about his upcoming show set to take place in Houston, Texas.

Source: Legit.ng