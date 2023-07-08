Internationally famous Nigeria singer Wizkid has set yet another record, and this one goes beyond just Africa and Afrobeat

The superstar singer recently became the first African and black artist to headline the world's largest Hip-hop festival

Big Wiz has achieved this feat head of American singers and rappers like Kodak Black, Lil Uzi and Soulja Boy

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Ace Afrobeat singer, Wizkid continues to achieve new heights in his music career, as he once immortalises his name in the annals of history.

Wizkid recently became the first African artist to headline Germany's Rolling Loud Hip Hop Festival twice back-to-back.

Wizkid sets history as the first African artist to headline the largest Hip Hop Festival twice in a roll. Photo credit: @akpraise

Source: Instagram

This is regarded as the world's largest Hip-Hop festival. Wizzy was at this concert as the lead artist to perform at it, with over 30,000 people in the regular stand.

Wizkid also threw his $30k Louis Vuitton jacket into the crowd at the concert. The Afrobeat maestro wowed the audience so much that they continued shouting for him to return to the stage 15 minutes after he finished his performance.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Watch Wizkid's performance at the Rolling Loud concert below:

See the reactions the viral clip of Wizzy performing at the Rolling Loud stirred online

@loveth_decency:

"Not just once but twice. Wizkid the standard."

@only1wezz:

"Na mouth soulja boy get ."

@BoldMan54274827:

"For the second time in a row... Get proper update abeg."

@Pri_skey:

"Respect the name Big Wiz ❤️."

@LagosSultan:

"Una wan make Soulja boy cry again .

@DFl_101:

"Wizkid the standard, the biggest bird, veteran cat."

@big_seadove:

"They call someone big wizzy what do you expect before ."

“The stage was dismantled specially for him”: Drama as Wizkid spends N69m on customised set at Afronation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that renowned Afrobeat maestro, Wizkid, has sent tongues wagging after an impressive feat he recently pulled off at the Afronation Festival in America.

According to Afrobeat podcaster Adesope Shopsdoo, Wizkid was at the Afronation Festival with his production team, and they pulled off a feat that only great and wealthy international musicians do.

Shopsdoo said that at the Afronation, the stage for all the artists to perform at the festival was dismantled for a new one to be built for Wizzy to use.

Source: Legit.ng