It was a full house recently as a popular socialite and businessman Cubana Chiefpriest launched his new bitters drink

Famous Nigerian celebrities like Sola Sobowale, Mr Macaroni, Sabinus, Destiny Etiko and D'Banj were all at the event to support Cubana Chiefpriest's launch of his new drink

One of the highlights from the launch that has got people talking was the moment D'banj pulled out Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko, and she twerked up a storm with her massive backside

It was quite a showing recently as famous Nigerian businessman and celebrity barman, Cubana Chiefpriest, finally launched his hugely anticipated bitters, the General.

The launch was held on Saturday night, July 8, 2023, in Lagos, and it had some of the creme de la creme of the entertainment industry in attendance.

Clips from Cubana Chiefpriest's the General launch party trends. Photo credit: @destinyetikoofficial/@mrfunny1/@goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

Veteran actress Sola Sobowale, Destiny Etiko, Mr Macaroni and his colleagues from the skit-making industry, including Sabinus and Aromasopanle.

Also, ace singer D'Banj was there to thrill the audience to a great time. Other ambassadors of the drink at the event were Flavour and Phyno, and those that couldn't be at the launch were Davido, Asake, Seun Kuti and many others.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Destiny Etiko was one of the event's highlights, as clips of her dancing to D'banj's songs and twerking up a storm with her massive backside have sparked reactions online.

See clips from the event below:

See another clip from the event below:

See how netizens reacted to the video of celebs at Cubana Chiefpriest's bitter launch

@opu_piz:

"Destiny and Blessingceo dey buy cloth for the same shop."

@weightlossproducts9ja:

"Let's forget Destiny and Dbanj. Watch the end of the Video and see Sabinus . That guy na clown."

@temidyre:

"Later una go dey complain say, una no find husband. Which sane man go wife una like this?"

@o3taevon:

"After you go Dey find husband."

@gloria_chiaha:

"Destiny really need to change her stylist."

@thickgodesss:

"Dunno why u think that dress is not original... She is curvy and those beads can cut at any time... You guys come here to judge people with ur low account balance..."

@brendanukagodservices:

"This bum bum is hardly for savings account."

@amyswttt:

"E get as u go dress u go de Shane odas..had it bn she look decent this will mk sense .haba she is not a hook up girl na."

@cherrymemzy:

"Na so shake it."

@kelvindaniel63:

"Sabinus at the end."

Video of Cubana Chiefpriest's wife leaving the country with her sons trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nigerian celebrity barman and music promoter Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu better known as Cubana Chiefpriest, has been in the news recently after a report of him welcoming a child outside his marriage hit the front page of blogs and news platforms.

According to the famous controversial Insta-blogger, Gistlover, Cubana Chief Priest's marriage was recently rocked by a cheating scandal which resulted in a lovechild.

Though Pascal and his wife, Angel, have yet to address the scandal publicly, their marriage is currently on rocky grounds.

Source: Legit.ng