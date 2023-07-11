President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday, July 10, appointed 20 new aides as he kicks off his second month in office.

As reported by Premium Times, his latest appointments include his physician, senior special assistants (SSAs), personal assistants (PAs), and personal photographers.

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, July 10, unveiled the complete list of his aides. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Tinubu Rahman and O'tega Ogra

Tunde Rahman, an A-list journalist, made it to the 20-man list as the senior special assistant to the President (Media).

Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, another top journalist, was named the senior special assistant to the President (Print Media); and Ibrahim Masari (SSA Political).

Below is the complete list, profile and portfolio:

1. Tunde Rahman

A native of Osun State who holds an MBA from the University of Leicester in the United Kingdom.

Rahman has had various stints in some of the top newspapers in the country, beginning with the Daily Times, where he held the position of the political editor and moved to Punch Newspaper, where he was the bureau chief in Abuja and later rose to the position of group news editor.

He later left for This Day Newspaper, where he enjoyed a fruitful spell taking charge of several editorial positions.

2. Abdulaziz Abdulaziz

He is known for receiving the Wole Soyinka Award for investigative reporting and other accolades for his investigative reporting skills.

The Kano State native Abdulaziz has had several stints with some top print media in the country.

He most recently worked with Daily Trust, where he was poached by the All Progressive Congress (APC) to serve as part of the media team for the Bola Tinubu presidential campaign organisation.

3. Temitope Ajayi

President Bola Tinubu appointed Temitope Ajayi as his senior special assistant on media and publicity.

Ajayi is known for his spell as a long-serving ally of Tunde Rahman and his working history with the Bola Tinubu Media Office.

He is an alumnus of the Lagos Business School and the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University.

4. Ibrahim Masari

Ibrahim Masari became a household name in Nigerian politics when he was appointed placeholder vice presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The native of Katsina State filled the void until President Tinubu appointed the former governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima as his substantive vice presidential candidate.

The duo went on to win the 2023 presidential polls held on Saturday, February 25.

5. O'tega Ogra

Mr Ogra was also unveiled as one of President Bola Tinubu's aides, who would function as the Senior Special Assistant (Digital/New Media).

Before his appointment, Ogra was the head of corporate communication at the BUA Group. He has a vast experience as a corporate communication expert and has exhibited it working with GTBank and Wema Bank.

Ogra is an alumnus of Babcock University.

Other appointees by President Tinubu are:

1. Adekunle Tinubu – Personal Physician

2. Damilotun Aderemi – Senior Special Assistant (Private Secretary).

3. Toyin Subair – Senior Special Assistant (Domestic)

4. Demola Oshodi – Senior Special Assistant (Protocol)

5. Yetunde Sekoni – Senior Special Assistant.

6. Motunrayo Jinadu – Senior Special Assistant.

Segun Dada – Special Assistant (Social Media).

7. Paul Adekanye – Special Assistant (Logistics).

8. Friday Soton – Special Assistant (Housekeeping).

9. Shitta-Bey Akande – Special Assistant (Catering).

10. Nosa Asemota – Special Assistant (Visual Communication) Personal Photographer.

11. Kamal Yusuf – Personal Assistant (Special Duties).

12. Wale Fadairo – Personal Assistant (General Duties).

13. Sunday Moses – Personal Assistant (Videography).

14. Taiwo Okanlawon – Personal Assistant (State Photographer).

Source: Legit.ng