The 16th Headies Awards nominees were revealed on Wednesday, July 12, with a diverse group of artists set to compete for the honour

The nomination highlights several great up-and-coming artists who have made waves in the industry and also honours remarkable work by artists

The nominees for the Next Rated category sparked some heated online debate around the calibre of artists put together

The 16th Headies nomination list has set social media abuzz since its announcement on Wednesday, July 12.

Numerous local and foreign musicians who have received recognition for their contributions to the music scene in the previous year are included on the list.

Asake's nomination on the Headies Next Rated category sparks reactions Credit: @askemusic, @the_headies

Source: Instagram

Grammy award-winning artist Burna Boy garnered the most nominations overall, totaling 11.

He fights for the Album of the Year category along with Victony, Davido, Rema, Asake, Omah Lay, and Omah Lay.

Among the categories that have stirred massive reactions online is the coveted Next Rated award, which saw Asake, Victory, Spyro, Seyi Vibez, and Young Jonn make the list.

The 16th Headies Next Rated nomination list sparks reactions online

This year's Next Rated nomination list generated a lot of controversy as many pointed out some artists, including Asake, who shouldn't be in that category with the other of artists listed.

See their reactions below:

Bright demanded to know why the organisers would put Asake and Victony in the same category.

Igwe believes that Young Jonn being in the same category with the other guys is disrespectful.

Agro commented on the absence of Gushi from the list.

Olaoluwa found it improper to see Askae in the category.

Papi pronounced that Asake is big for the category.

John reacted to Papi's remark while expressing heavy optimism towards Asake's victory.

However, KaptainKush noted this was a good time for YBNL to own one Next Rated plaque.

Four-eyed Edo Boy believes Asake should be recognised as the winner before the d day.

Source: Legit.ng