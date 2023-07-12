An SS2 student of Holy Family School has won the maiden Book O'Clock essay competition in Sokoto state

The brilliant 16-year-old defeated 41 persons that entered the contest to walk away with the top prize

The Book O'Clock essay competition was addressed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and had applicants from 15 schools

Owuda Winifred, a student of Holy Family School has emerged as the star winner of the Book O'Clock essay competition addressed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The essay contest was organised by Book O'Clock, a literary organisation, and had 42 entries from 15 schools in Sokoto state.

Owuda Winifred won the maiden Sokoto essay competition. Photo Credit: Uchenna Emelife

Source: UGC

The contest which was to mark the organisation's third anniversary invited secondary school students in Sokoto to write essays on the topic "If the President Could Read Me."

According to the organisers, the idea of the essay contest was to provide a platform for students to express themselves on issues they would like the new President to focus on, especially issues affecting the Nigerian child. The contest was open from May 1 to June 9, 2023.

Entries were reviewed and judged by a panel formed by past winners of the Nigeria Prize for Teens Literature: Mujahid Ameen Lilo, Pacella Chukwuma-Eke, and Isah Aliyu Chiroma, based on content, expression, organisation, and mechanical accuracy, a document made available to Legit.ng stated.

Three finalists emerged

At the award ceremony which was held on Monday, 26 June 2023, three winners emerged after the 42 entries were reduced to six - via an on-the-spot writing exercise.

Winifred walked away with a N50k cash prize, while Obi Treasure from Royal Comprehensive School and Abdulrazak Ummusalma from Blue Crescent School respectively went home with N30k and N20k prizes as second and third-place winners.

Speaking with Legit.ng, Winifred expressed joy at winning the contest. She said:

"Being the winner of the Book O'clock Anniversary Prize was exciting and remarkable. The competition was an amazing experience. I want to thank everyone who made it a success."

The Director of Book O'Clock, Uchenna Emelife, said his organisation is committed to platforming creative artists in the state and Africa as a whole.

