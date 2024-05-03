Oga Sabinus has made a video to teach his colleague the importance of saving culture as the economy bites harder

According to him, people will end up helping area boys to park cars at the club if they don't cultivate the habit of saving money

He said people should buy garri and beans at home to cook and he added that Nasboi too has garri in his house and does not go clubbing

Skit maker, Emmanuel Ejekiru, better known as Oga Sabinus, has given his two cents to his colleagues on the importance of saving money as hardship continues to bite harder in the economy.

In a viral video he posted online, the content creator who welcomed a child recently said that saving was very important because of rainy days. He warns against frivolous spending and advised people to buy garri and beans so they cook at home instead of eating out.

Oga Sabinus uses Nasboi as example

In the video, the funny man used his colleague, Nasboi, as an example. According to him, the skit maker does not go to clubs anyhow. He spends his money judiciously.

Oga Sabinus explained that Nasboi has a lot of garri at home and he told his fans to also buy more as well.

Sabnius emphasizes his speech

In the recording which appears funny but passed an important message across, Sabinus, pulled his ears to show how serious he was about what he was saying.

The skit maker, who gave his boys three cars noted that fans should buy more garri at home because that would be their saving grace one day.

Stating the consequences of not saving money, he said that people would join area boy to help celebrities park cars at night clubs.

