A 300-level student of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti, Ekiti state, Olaniyi Israel Adewale, is attempting to break the world record for the longest drumming marathon by an individual.

Olaniyi, studying computer science, contacted the Guinness World Record organisers and informed them of his intent to break Allister Brown's 2023 record.

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng, Olaniyi said he started beating the talking drum 10 years ago from his elder brother.

Olaniyi Israel Adewale attempts to break Gunness World Records' longest drumming marathon. Photo: Enny_Percussion

Asked whether drumming was hereditary to him and his brother, the undergraduate said it wasn't. Jokingly, he noted that his father could not clap in church while his mom was a choir mistress.

Olaniyi claimed that his passion for beating the talking drum inspired him to attempt to break a world record.

"My passion for drumming and my thirst to enrich African culture"

Was he inspired by Chef Dammy of Ekiti?

Legit.ng asked the 300-level computer science undergraduate if he got his inspiration from Chef Dammy, a student of her school who attempted to break a cooking world record. He said Chef Dammy was inspired by her church, unlike him.

"Hers was just a feat planned by her church"

He also shared mail approval from the World Record Academy, which gave him the go-ahead to proceed with his attempt and the guidelines to follow, unlike Chef Dammy, who embarked on the record-breaking attempt without informing the academy.

"For me, I got approved by Guinness World Records to attempt breaking the record"

Olaniyi shares his drumming experience before GWR

Aside from beating the talking drum in churches and live concerts, Olaniyi noted that playing the drum for music bands also helped hone his proficiency in the art. He claimed he performs for Saki in Oyo state-based bands like Ayara Music, Peace Mission Voice, Pelusings and others.

His aspirations after Guinness World Records

After his recording-breaking attempt, Olaniyi eyes to perform for top Nigerian singers.

"Yes, I wish to beat the talking drum for top artists like Davido, Kizz Daniel, Burna Boy, Seyi Vibez and more who use talking drums in their music."

"I pray Proverbs 18:16 works for me (A man's gift makes room for him and brings him before the great men)."

