The 2023 Headies nominee list is out with different musicians, old and new in deserving categories

One singer missing from the list is Wizkid, making it the first time he won't be nominated since 2011

Wizkid is also reportedly currently the most awarded act in the history of the Headies award

The full list of the 2023 Headies Award has been released with different acts put in different deserving categories.

Both old and new musicians who have dropped bodies of work in the past year made the list.

Netizens react as Wizkid's name gets missing on Headies nominees list Photo credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

One of the top three singers in the country Wizkid is, however, missing on the nominees list.

This is the first year the singer will be missing from the Headies nominees list, and he reportedly holds the title of the most awarded act in the history of the Headies with 20 awards.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Wizkid's name missing on the nominees' list

Mixed reactions greeted the news on Twitter, some netizens used the opportunity to drag Davido.

Read some comments gathered below:

@avbeat_:

"He's bigger than the Headies man."

@Lilsly0:

"While Davido got nominated from 2012 till date."

@Mubarak_O_O:

"It is high time, these new artistes needs the recognitions too ‍"

@OluwapelumiDan6:

"Headies na for the new cats now."

@YoRhage:

"He’s basically carried by FANBASE now. Let’s be honest, his music is on a decline. Wizkid wasn’t putting in work on his artistry tbh, since EME, it’s like he was fine with the level of music he makes so he just keeps recycling the same thing. We know Wiz for the beginning."

@adekanye52:

"Old cats have done it all, what else to do?"

@JacksonGreen001:

"Wizkid doesn’t have any solid song/project last year, the best of him is rare now it’s sad."

@Babybillykiss:

"He's still the most awarded artist, he don try fr."

@Adeyomi_:

"You see why you guys should stop comparing this man to ur faves ...a king to many. Baba wan allow the New cats breeeeft "

