Afrobeats icon Davido has promised his junior colleague, Odumodublvck, that he will go home with the 2023 Headies ‘Next Rated’ Award

Davido declared this to the fast-rising star in a video call following Odumodublvck’s just-concluded concert at Afe Babalola University, ABUAD

During their conversation, Davido praised the 'Declan Rice' singer for a fantastic performance at the concert, noting that it was one of a kind

Afrobeats star David Adeleke, best known as Davido, stunned many as he assured to assist Odumodublvck in winning the 'Next Rated' category at the 2023 Headies.

During a video chat with the 'Declan Rice' hitmaker hours after his performance at Afe Babalola University Ado-Ekiti, ABUAD, Davido made the assertion.

Pictures of Davido and Odumodublvck Credit: @thedailydvidoshow, @odumodublvck

Source: Instagram

Davido applauded Odumodublvck's performance at the university and spoke of his admiration for him.

The Timeless crooner then pledged his support to Odumodublvck, declaring that the emerging artist will be the one to win the "Next Rated" prize at the annual Headies awards if they eventually work on a project.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"That Next Rated, na you go collect am. By the time 001 enter the matter e don finish." Davido said.

Watch the video below

Internet users react to Davido's call

alakija_john07:

"Dey play,where Asake dey."

son_of_anarchy_14:

"Obo just dey whine you ni no think ham ooo you go tell me where you wan put Asake if though my guy don pass next rated but make dem give him next rated and artiste of the year make we dey go home.❤️"

donhamzy_gfr:

"Na Next year him wan talk Asake go win both Next Rated and Artist of Year No ."

emryzlawd:

"Not this year, next year! And again he said If*** not he will enter!!!!"

iam_daniel_wire:

Everybody Dey comment Asake. Nawa for una oooo. Person wey don drop album Dey win next rated ?

itz_pels:

"Na why dem dey always drag am be this. E get some kind okoto yarn wey no suppose dey comot from mouth."

Rapper Odumodublvck completely prostrates to greet Davido

In a related post, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Davido is no doubt one of the most respected stars among his peers and this explains his recent encounter with rave of the moment, Odumodublck.

The 30BG singer who is finally in Nigeria days after promoting his album abroad attended an event where he got to chill with colleagues in the industry.

A video made the rounds online capturing the upcoming rapper prostrating as he paid respect to Davido at an event.

Source: Legit.ng