Regina Daniels and her wealthy husband Ned Nwoko brightened the timelines with a recent post on their outing

In the sensational video, the billionaire couple was closed in by a group of individuals who were ecstatic to see them

The movie star’s heartthrob was curious to know if they had gathered them because of his wife, him, or their money

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband Ned Nwoko graced the timelines with a lively moment they shared recently.

The movie star and husband were spotted in an office environment as they met a group of young men and women who closed in on them as they were about to leave the premises.

Regina Daniels shares funny moments with husband. Credit: @reginadaniels

Source: Instagram

The crowd was apparently ecstatic to see the wealthy couple, and Regina told her husband they had gathered because they knew he was around and wanted some cash from him.

Immediately, the senator went to the crowd to ask if they were there because of him or his wife.

The crowd chorused that it was for both of them.

Ned then asked if they still wouldn’t take money since they claimed they were here just to see them, leaving Regina in stitches.

In her post, the young talent revealed that her man later gave out some money.

Sharing a video from the moment, she wrote:

“Guys my husband is really funny. So on our way out, some people were hailing us and I told him they are hailing because they want him to drop something as the country is hard and he said no it’s because they want to greet me.

"So guys what do you think ?? Who greet epp. I can’t believe he went ahead to ask them. But at the end, Odogwu had to be Odogwu.”

See her post below:

Nigerians react to Regina Daniels post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

chrisbethjumi_fabrics:

"Regina knows how e dey go for street , very soft and well mannered."

sandie_wills:

"The part she gave them eye contact to gree with what she’s saying. Regina is a sweet soul."

useful_herbs:

"I feel like Regina is a genuinely pleasant and nice person."

chef_dulcet:

"Oh she is such a good person see how she want make the man drop something."

ademolakennylucre:

"Billionaire was shocked. as them hail, you drop something......your wife know what's up for street."

chris__pills_:

"Tbh Regina is representing well- Ned indeed got what he ordered for. Young Regina carrying herself well enough to even beat the stan of a first lady. Go girl, na only you and few others make the right choice for this country."

Regina Daniels’ mum visits Anam River

A video surfaced online showing actress Regina Daniels' mother, Rita Daniels, at Anam river bank in Anambra state.

This was a few days after the tragic boat accident that took the life of popular Nigerian actor, Junior Pope.

The person who created the video claimed that she was doing some incantations at the waterside for the deceased star.

Source: Legit.ng