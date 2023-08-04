Singer Mohbad recently visited his former neighbourhood in the Ikorodu area of Lagos state and shared a video from his trip

The former Marlian signee was warmly welcomed by his old neighbours as he presented them with gifts

Fans and followers of the singer have stirred reactions over the fact that he visited Ikorodu without security

Nigerian singer Mohbad has warmed hearts with a video showing the moment he visited his old neighbourhood in the Ikorodu area of Lagos state.

In the clip the singer shared, Mohbad was welcomed to Ikorodu amid cheers and applause from his old neighbours, who sang his praises.

Singer Mohbad gives his neighbours gifts. Credit: @iammohbad

In another clip, Mohbad was seen presenting gifts to his old neighbours.

Sharing the video, Mohbad wrote:

"I’m happy to see my people again! Ikorodu wa o❤️."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as Mohbad visits his Ikorodu neighbour

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

makanaki_blog:

"Home coming concert coming soon. See as mohbad Dey walk freely nw… e no be like before… e just Dey one place."

cashboi_marvel:

"One day people will gather together and be happy for me like this #believe Imole to the world."

ojo____jnr_:

"Omooooi feel like crying I thank God say this guy leave that mumu record label ️ dem wan use packaging kill Mohbad… dem even talk say he get mental issues omooo Naira no try at all."

hisword__alaga:

"I pray my hood go proud of me too in somedays ☝ lightboy."

youngsn_btk:

"Agbede ikorodu wa ooo omo see faces wey man live for hood still Dey hood. No be by my power Allhamdulilah."

_akidasbrain_:

"See joy for him people face ❤️❤️ no forget to show love today."

