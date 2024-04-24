D'banj has penned an appreciation note to all the people who contributed to his brand and made him who he is today

He thanked all ex-members of Mo'hits, and Don Jazzy as he apologized to those he had wronged and promised he wouldnt play the blame game again

The Koko Master also thanked those who worked behind the scenes as he mentioned their names and shared lovely pictures from his memories

Nigerian singer and entrepreneur Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, professionally known as D'banj, has penned a long note in appreciation to members of the defunct Mo'hits and his former business partner, Don Jazzy.

The two heavyweights were once best friends and business partners before going their separate ways a few years ago. D'banj had attempted showing love and support to Don Jazzy openly after then but the Mavin boss has since been reluctant to accept it.

In the message the Koko Master as he is fondly called wrote on social media, he noted that he was tired of the blame game. He explained that he had a good time with his former record label, Mo'hits as he called them brothers.

The philanthropist apologised to Don Jazzy and other members of the group. Explaining that they all had spent many years in focusing on the blame game.

D'banj praises ex-members

In his post, Koko Master showered praises on the people he had worked with while he was in Mo'hits.

He took time to mention all their names as he also thanked all those who worked behind the scene. According to him, all the people he named were instrumental to his rise as a music artiste and they all made him who he was today.

Below is the post

2Baba tries to unite Dbanj and Don Jazzy

Legit.ng had reported that 2Baba had called for the return of D'banj and Don Jazzy during his birthday party which took place at Eko Hotels.

The two former best friends were in attendance while 2Baba was making his speech.

According to the African Queen crooner, he wants the two to start producing music again as he declared that he was their big fan.

The crowd went wild as D'banj offered to perform his song 'I'm Feeling Good' which was produced by Don Jazzy featuring 2Baba.

