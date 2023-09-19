It was quite a gathering of many industry practitioners recently at the Eko Hotel & Suites in Lagos for the maiden edition of the Nigerian Social Media Awards (SMA)

Ace comedian MC Ajebo was the host of the ceremony and was accompanied by the estranged wife of Nollywood star Yul, May Edochie, as his co-host

Some of the stars that graced the red carpet of the SMA Awards include AY Makun, Ruth Kadiri, Tony Umez, Nasboi, Frodd, Ozo and many more

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

The Social Media Award (SMA) ceremony founder Emmanuel Nwafor was quite happy to have had some of Nigeria's entertainment industry's movers and shakers in his company.

Nwafor noted to Legit.ng that seeing the remarkable turnout for the maiden edition of his award show was quite a pleasure.

Photos of May Edochie, AY Comedian and Ruth Kadiri at the SMA Awards. Photo credit: @ruthkadiri/@aycomedian/@mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

He also shared that this is the start of something beautiful that could only get better.

MC Ajebo gave an outstanding performance, anchoring the event with the beautiful Queen May Edochie.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Also, quite a number of Big Brother Naija stars, old and new, were at the event. Ozomena from the Lockdown edition was one of the esteemed personalities invited on stage to give out awards.

Lawrence and his wife, Omotara Akanni, the famous Twitter power couple, were also on the red carpet looking every inch stunning.

Veteran Nollywood actor Tony Umez and his wife Patsy Ogochukwu gave all the vibe of "not to play". The couple spoke to Legit.ng about the award ceremony and why it is a worthy cause to support. Tony said:

"Social media is a huge part of our lives now, and to not take into consideration the hard work some people put into it daily that makes it quite habitable for us is nothing but unfair."

AY Makun also spoke about the SMA awards and why he feels it is a fantastic idea that deserves all the support it could get.

"Social media has its pros and cons. But there's no taking away how much value it carries now. The audience it brings without having to go through the tradition media is immense. And award ceremony for its practitioner is long over due."

Skit maker Timi Agbaje was also another famous face at the event. He won the award for Fast Uprising Content Creator.

The award show went on into the later hours of the night, with an auditorium nearly stacked to the brim.

Brainjotter, Lege, Taaooma, & Layi Wasabi storm the 2023 Trendupp Awards

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls being at the 2023 Trendupp awards show, noting that it was a new dawn for a generation of creatives, comics, skit makers, lifestyle influencers, technopreneurs, and content creators as they finally get a platform dedicated to celebrating their arts and brilliance.

On Sunday, July 9, yours faithfully was there live to witness the third edition of the TrendUp Awards, and it was quite an outing as Dotts Media outdid itself.

The show was hosted by energy queen, actress and skit maker Kie Kie and as ever, she had the audience fully engaged.

Source: Legit.ng