Naira Marley and singer Zinoleesky shared their grief over the untimely passing of Mohbad, but netizens criticised them

Legit.ng reported that on September 12, 2023, the upcoming star's demise sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry

Mohbad's journey was marked by highs and lows, notably after his affiliation with Naira Marley's Marlian Records in October 2022

Nigerian music executive Naira Marley and fast-rising artist Zinoleesky have expressed their sadness over Mohbad's death on social media.

The upcoming star died on September 12, 2023, sparking speculations in the Nigerian music industry.

Naira Marley and Zinoleesky mourn Mohbad's demise Credit: @nairamarley, @iammohbad, @zinoleesky

Source: Instagram

Mohbad, who died at 27, was signed to Naira Marley's Marlian Records in 2019 and left in October 2022.

Before quitting the label, he had conflicts with his boss, Naira Marley, and accused him and his crew of attempting to kill him after being hospitalised for physical abuse.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

However, Naira Marley and Zinoleesky, members of Marlian Records, took to social media to mourn their former labelmate.

The music executive shared a heartbroken emoji on Insta-Story, while Zino shared a couple of heartbroken emojis to mourn the deceased.

See screenshots of Naira Marley and Zinoleesky's post

Nigerians react to Naira Marley and Zinoleesky's condolences to Mohbad

Legit.ng captured some of the triggering comments below:

francis_blog's:

"Shay u are happy now."

latest_ajals:

"I lost my taste to your sound the moment mohbad was announced dead."

talk2elis:

"Keep the same energy u gave him when he was alive no peace for the wicked."

sharry_starrs:

"They definitely have some explaining to do."

rosythrone:

May anyone behind his death not know peace guy was destined for greatness

fnprincekay:

"Bro tormented Mohbad’s life to depression. And gave him hypertension."

fatimahviridis:

"They might know nothing about it."

ezeqwesiri:

"Funny thing is whether label has a hand in it or Not ; The label will be remembered for making him feel depressed!"

Bella Shmurda shares how Mohbad contemplated ending it all

A throwback video of singer Bella Shmurda sharing that Mohbad was suicidal over his contract issues with record label Marlian Records trended online.

Bella Shmurda revealed that Mohbad contemplated killing himself while battling Naira Marley's Marlian Records over his contract issues.

In the video, Bella recounted how Mohbad tried to jump out of the window of his house before his girlfriend spotted him.

Source: Legit.ng