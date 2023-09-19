Nigeria content creator, Adebayo Ridwan Abidemi, also known as Isbae U, has organised prayer for the repose of the soul of IIerioluwa Aloba, known as Mohbad

Since the singer died on September 12, his untimely departure has thrown the entertainment industry into grief, and many seem unable to accept the unfortunate incident

In a video sighted by Legit.ng, a popular cleric, Alfa Jeje Agba, was seen praying for the late singer. He sang some of Mohbad's songs while lamenting that he died prematurely

Comedian and skit maker, Isbae U has organised prayer for late singer, Mohbad so that he can continue to rest in peace. The blessing was done by Osun State-born cleric Alfa Jeje Agba.

In the video, the Islamic scholar sang some of the singer's hit songs while praising him for his musical talent.

Isbae U applauded for prayimg for late Mohbad Photo credit: @isbae_u/@iammohbad

Alfa Jeje Agba berates Mohbad's killers

Islamic preacher, Alfa Jeje Agba has slammed the killers of late singer, Mohbad for putting off his light at his prime. He lamented that the death of the young artiste was very terrible .

He warned his killers that the wrath of Mohbad's creator would soon visit them for their evil deeds.

Imam prays for Mohbad's son, family

While talking about the good deeds Mohbad did before his demise, the cleric prayed for the rapper's family and his son.

He also prayed for Isbae U for his thoughtfulness in sponsoring prayer for Mohbad as Nigerians continue to mourn him.

See the video below:

Netizens react to prayer organised for Mohbad.

The video of Alfa Jeje Agba praying for Mohbad has got Nigerians talking. Some joined in the prayer, while others continued to mourn the late singer.

Read comments below:

@bigrido:

"That Imole is always sounding different; this is so sad."

@joks_baby:

"Subuhanalai, so sad. hmmmm, God is watching."

@owambe_vibes:

"This Alfa Sabi o. See as he dey sing imole's tracks...Amin to all the prayers. Rest in peace, Imole.

@jnrpope:

"MOHBAD LIVES ON"

@lil.praiz1:

"Let's stop seeing Mohbad as human because he’s God-sent to bring light into the music industry! If not for Mohbad, many of our kids now are fast-raising celebrities, and they will suffer the same thing! Look at Michael Jackson. He did this too and saved a lot of lives like Akon."

@rinze_chiagoziem:

"You no fit use carpentry money sing make e no sweet- Mohbad rest on."

@iam_ziggy.jr:

"Aminah robi"

@: i_fabric's

"I stayed woke through 3 a.m. thinking when they exhumed his body .. he would rise. I have never felt so emotional!"

@zicol___dolapo:

"Omo nah, the whole Nigeria feel am for the body."

@mj_girlie:

"Since his death, I don't have a full day without Mohbad inside my head."

Davido pledges to attend Mohbad's candlelight

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that David Adeleke, known as Davido, responded for the first time to Mohbad's untimely death by promising to attend his candlelight procession.

Mohbad's management had put out a statement about the event, which Davido who was outside the country then, promised to attend.

Davido also stated that he couldn't sleep after hearing about Mohbad's death.

