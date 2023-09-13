Late Nigerian singer Mohbad's family shared an official statement addressing the public about his untimely passing

Legit.ng reported that the musician was confirmed dead on September 12, 2023, with several claims following his death

Taking to all social media platforms, a poignant message was dropped to inform the singer's fans and followers of the unfortunate incident

The family of the deceased singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has addressed the public with a heartbreaking official statement confirming his death.

Legit.ng reported that the musician's death sent shockwaves through social media and the entertainment world.

Mohbad's management breaks silence following his demise Credit: @iammohbad

The brief statement posted on both his Instagram and X handles said" It is with great sadness that we confirm the passing of Promise Oladimeji Aloba PK/A Mohbad (Imole) today, September 12, 2023.

"Mohbad was light until the very end, and as we mourn the loss of the brightness he carried, the family thanks you for your love and prayers and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.

"Imole is finally at Peace"

Internet users react to Mohbad's death confirmation

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

galarry_:

"THIS NEWS PAIN MY BELLE , I SWEAR AND IF NA PERSON DO AM MAKE GOD DO THE JUDGING !!! PEACE ️"

i_am_yhungrin:

"He wanted “peace” but now he’s resting in “peace."

gen_codedlee:

"Rest on with the Angels oba Imole ."

iam_ladysapphire:

"Nooooooooooooooo Iwo Olorun oodejooor."

estoy_deymo:

"I pray and hope that you are in a better place MOH. May your soul rest in peace!️️."

abang_cut007:

"You don’t have to hurt him before you win. You don’t have to kill somebody before you sin . This lyrics hit different now Goodnight IMOLE ️️."

Nigerians drag Naira Marley as he mourns Mohbad

Nigerian music executive Naira Marley and fast-rising artist Zinoleesky have expressed their sadness over Mohbad's death on social media.

Mohbad, who died at 27, was signed to Naira Marley's Marlian Records in 2019 and left in October 2022.

Before quitting the label, he had conflicts with his boss, Naira Marley, and accused him and his crew of attempting to kill him after being hospitalised for physical abuse.

Legit.ng captured some of the triggering comments to Naira's grieving.

