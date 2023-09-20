The death of young singer Mohbad has been quite an eye-opener to many about the hidden sides of the Nigerian music industry and the occultic grip some record labels have on creatives.

But this isn't the first time a young artist would get into a significant burst-up with their record label, leading to a frosty relationship.

However, none of the famous previous cases led to the death of any artist until Mohbad's mysterious death case.

Legit.ng in the article had compiled some of the biggest and most popular burst-ups between singers and their record labels.

1. The fight between King Sunny Ade and Chief Bolarinwa Abioro of African Songs Limited

Cases of record labels and artists going to war with each other have been happening in the Nigerian music industry for years.

One of the biggest ones to date was between King Sunny Ade and the former Balogun of Ipokia, Chief Bolarinwa Abioro.

Chief Abioro was the owner of Africa Songs Limited. The label used to have artists like Ayinde Bakare, Sikiru Ayinde Barrister and many more on its payroll.

The case between KSA and Chief Abioro was the first to have shone light on some of the dealings of the music industry.

It was an epic one that saw King Sunny Ade freed of a slave contract he signed with ASL but the Federal High Court of Chief Dosunmu in 1975.

2. D'Banj's fight with Don Jazzy and Mo'Hits:

Another popular record label saga that rocked the Nigerian music industry was that of ace Afrobeat star D'banj and his former boss, Don Jazzy.

The case nearly tore the fabric of the music industry, as many people sided with Don as much as with D'banj.

The pair were the founding members of the now-defunct record label Mo'Hits. In 2012, the two superstars went their ways, and to date, such a power pair is yet to dominate the music industry again.

3. Wizkid leaves Banky W's EME in an acrimonious manner:

Wizkid was once the crown jewel of Banky W's record label, Empire Mates Entertainment. The renowned Afrobeat superstar came to the limelight in 2010 after he dropped Hola At Ur Boy.

Wizzy became the toast of the Nigerian music industry ever since dropping his popularly acclaimed albums Superstar 2011 and Ayo 2014.

However, the love affair between Wizzy and EME came to an end shortly after his platinum-successful album Ayo was released.

Wizkid left EME in 2014 on not-so-good terms to set up his label, Starboy Music.

4. Kizz Daniels' fierce battle with Emperor Gizzy of G-Worldwide

This is another prominent case in the music industry between Kizz Daniels and his former label G-worldwide.

Emperor Gizzy used to own the label Kizz and started his music career, where he went on to release just one album, New Era.

This 17-track album is, to date, one of Kizz Daniels' most successful body of work. However, the type of contract Kizz signed with G-Worldwide was that of a master and a slave, not that of partners.

While wanting to leave the label, Kizz Daniel lost his initial name, Kiss. However, after some months in court, the young Kizz found a way around his contract and was released from the shackles of G-Worldwide.

In 2017, he left the label and set up his brand, FLYBOY INC.

5. Harrysongs and Five Star Music:

Another famous case of an artist going to war with his record label is that of Harrysongs and his former label, Five Star Music, owned by E-Money and his brother KC.

This one didn't cause as much public outrage, but it led to quite a frosty relationship between all those involved.

Harrysongs left Five Star Music in 2016 to launch his label, Alter Plate.

Honourable mentions

Peter Okoye left Square Records

Cynthia Morgan's beef with Square Records

May D's left Square Records

Mohbad's fall out with Naira Marley's Marlian Record Label.

Kizz Daniel hires his ex-boss, Emperor Geezy, as Flyboy Inc.'s new CEO

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when news broke that Kizz Daniel had stepped down as the CEO of his label Flyboy Inc.

Not stopping there, Kizz Daniel, during an interview on Way Up With Angela Yee, New York's Power 105.1 FM, said his former label boss, Emperor Geezy, is Fly Boy Inc.'s new CEO.

He spoke on his new plans, revealing that he recently signed a new artist, Pryme, to his record label.

