The music business in Nigeria has grown more than anyone could have envisaged in past decades with loads of interesting developments and huge fan bases

These fans take their fanatism to unbelievable heights, some of them even coin names for their team as they demonstrate undiluted love for their favourites

Superstars like Davido and Wizkid have been battling for the number one spot in the country for several years now but their fans are always guilty of fueling the beef

Rivalry among Music stars' fans in Nigeria has become a big thing as they keep pitching these guys against each other even though the musicians act cool when they see each other in public.

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at some of the rivalries that have dominated the social media space in the past years

1. Davido vs Burna Boy

Many might not love to hear about this pairing but Burna Boy broke the Davido vs Wizkid's age-long fans' battle online.

Burna tagged along with Wizkid and that alignment made him an automatic enemy of Davido's 30BG.

Even though the two stars have publicly reconciled, some fans still feel the need to slug out the supremacy battle between them.

2. MI vs Vector

Arguably Nigeria's finest commercial rappers, MI Abaga and Vector The Viper are hardly friends likewise their social media fanbase.

Even though the two rappers have quashed their beefs severally, fans still pitch them against each other.

Seems the rap stars also enjoy fans' loggerheads as they've had cause to release several diss tracks for each other. No rivalry beats Vector and MI in the Nigerian rap game.

3. Tiwa Savage vs Seyi Shay

Their style of music is similar, likewise the time they broke into the music scene. This automatically makes Tiwa Savage and Seyi Shay rivals of sorts.

Fans have on several occasions had to pick who is better between the two female stars and the debate is awesome on the internet.

The argument went so bad at a point that they had to confront each other when they met in a public place.

4. Tiwa Savage vs Yemi Alade

Yemi Alade came in between Seyi and Tiwa hence another supremacy battle between her and mama Jam Jam.

Social media fans have on different instances pitched Yemi against Tiwa as the biggest in Africa. However, Yemi refers to herself as Mama Africa.

It is a sight to behold when their fans fight it out online.

5. Fireboy vs Rema

The social media community likened Rema and Fireboy to Reekado Banks and Lil Kesh because of their record label backgrounds and their anticidents

The two youngsters broke out in the music industry almost the same time and have quite unique styles, hence the need to compare who is better.

Even though the rivalry has calmed down now as they are both doing well in their thriving careers, their social media judges can bring up the debate at any time.

6. Davido vs Wizkid

The grand father of all contemporary Nigerian musicians' rivalry is Davido and Wizkid's fanbases.

These fanbases are not friends with each other as one is referred to as Wizkid FC while the other is 30GB.

No one will love to see the dirty fights these people engage themselves in when it comes to making points for their favourites. The 30GB and Wizkid FC are sworn enemies and they always display it online even though the people they are fighting over recently made up with each other and hugged passionately.

Are the fights and beef over who is better really necessary? While fans enjoy the online cruise and supremacy battle, others feel its is not necessary as they all good ambassadors of Nigeria and enjoy their music.

Whichever category one falls into, we feel it not not right to be toxic even if you want to make your point about who is better.

