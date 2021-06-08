- A disturbing video of music stars Tiwa Savage and colleague Seyi Shay has surfaced on social media

- The singers appeared to have run into each other at a hair salon and things took a heated turn when Seyi approached Tiwa

- An enraged Tiwa angrily rained abuses on her colleague while noting that she has never tried to cross her path in the industry

The longstanding beef between Nigerian female singers Tiwa Savage and Seyi Shay has been reawoken after they recently came face-to-face at a hair salon.

A video sighted on the Instagram page of celebrity blogger, Tunde Ednut, captured the two singers exchanging heated words as other ladies tried to intercede.

Seyi was heard saying she came to say hi to Tiwa so as to squash the beef that has been brewing between them for years.

However, Tiwa was not having any of her colleague’s words as she strongly noted that the right thing to do would have been to pick up a phone, call her and try to settle whatever differences they had.

This was followed by an enraged Tiwa shouting down on Seyi and pointing out the fact that she and Kenyan singer, Victoria Kimani, have been going around saying unsavoury things about her and even proceeded to record a diss song.

Ladies present at the salon tried to calm the situation but Tiwa made sure to pour out her mind.

The mother of one even swore by her son, Jamil, noting that she has never tried to cross Seyi’s path in the industry or made any attempt to ruin her chances at getting gigs.

Many have not seen the side of Tiwa displayed in the video. Read reactions on social media below:

do2dtun said:

"The issue with this friendship thing is everyone just believes we have to be friends to cohabit. We all dont have to be friends to cohabit. Let us just respect each other.. it that is out of the window then we have nothing to talk about.. period!"

yetundebakare said:

"Don’t let anybody stress you my Queen TIWA when nobody talks about you then you’re nobody."

_queenammy_ said:

"Tiwa is really angry but they both don’t need this public fight, you both are OGs and should squash your beef in a closed door."

otunba_damiofeko said:

"Tiwa just put “keep the same energy both online and offline, Oju aiye is not allowed “words into action."

Seyi Shay disses Tiwa in rap song

In 2019, Kizz Daniel's hit song F*uck You started a social media challenge that saw several rappers and singers jumping on the instrumental to record their cover of the song.

Seyi Shay was among those who joined in the challenge and a controversial line that stood out her entry was a diss at colleague, Tiwa Savage.

Seyi's line went thus:

"You know I’m not Savage, I pay my bills."

In a different line, the singer also made a reference to a debtor's list released by popular nightclub owner, Duke of Spades. The debtor's list contained names of top celebrities who had outstanding bills at the club.

Throwing a jab at Tiwa, Seyi said:

"You no go find my name for the Escape o."

Source: Legit.ng