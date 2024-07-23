A lady had the attention of netizens after she shared the interesting origin of the Gwo Gwo Gwo dance challenge

According to her, Mike Ejeagha's trending song was inspired by the story of the tortoise and the elephant in the animal kingdom

She also spoke about the moral of the story after the tortoise deceived the elephant and was made a burden carrier in the animal village

A lady, Ama, shared a story of what led to the trending Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo challenge and she captured the hearts of several netizens.

Her story begins with the request for an elephant by a king's daughter from anyone who desires to marry her in the animal kingdom.

A lady, Ama, shares the story of what led to the Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo challenge. Image credit: amastories, @mikeejeagha1

It was a difficult task but the tortoise noted that he was up to it. The only way he could get the elephant, who was his friend, was by tricking him to the palace. The tortoise informed the elephant that the king had invited him to the prestigious Ofala festival in Igbo land.

The elephant follows the tortoise

Delighted by the news, the elephant joined the tortoise without knowing about his intention. After they had trekked for a while, the tortoise asked the elephant to carry him on his back and he obliged.

He also sought his permission to tie a rope across his neck and when they got to the palace. The tortoise made a statement about capturing the elephant which he wasn't comfortable with but the tortoise twisted his narrative.

Sadly, the tortoise handed him over to the king with the rope on his neck. According to @amastories on TikTok, in Igbo land, a rope on an animal's neck signifies ownership.

She noted that the composer of the Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo song, Mike Ejeagha, used it to advise individuals to be careful of the kinds of people they follow.

See Ama's video below:

Reactions to Ama's story

Check out what some TikTok users are saying about Ama's story below:

@binajack7

"Nothing wey tortoise never see for story tellers hand."

@slim fave:

"Tortoise is a very wise animal."

@Mõnå Lisã:

"Elephant wasn't among the animal in the kingdom abi?

@azamanexpensive79:

"Na lie. My papa tell me they full story before playing the songs."

@Abido Shaker:

"This short story is very long o."

@Daniel-Mary:

"You did well in explaining what many people don't know. Proudly Igbo!"

Source: Legit.ng