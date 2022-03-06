An intresting turn of events happened during the highly successful Davido' concert at the London O2 Arena

The DJ of the night thrilled the crowd with some Wizkid songs as they vibed well to the superstar's tunes

Nigerians have reacted to the gesture and hailed Davido for allowing the song of his supposed music rival play at his show

Social media came alive after a video from the Davido's hugely successful concert at the London O2 Arena emerged online.

Song by the singer agelong music contemporary, Wizkid came on while the O2 crowd vibed rhythmically to the tunes.

Wizkid's songs play at Davido's show. Credit: @davido @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Fans were surprised to hear Wizkid music at Davido's show going by the rivalry the media and their fans have created between the two Nigerian music giants.

The Wizkid's songs that played at the concert were Don't Dull and Tease Me.

Watch the moment the song came on below:

Nigerians excited over the interesting gesture

Social media users have reacted to the video that emerged online, most of them commended Davido for allowing Wizkid song play at his show.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Iamskynijayy:

"See Wetin David take mature pass kid."

Olakunle2:

"There's actually no beef between them."

Kingdesykeestore:

"Wey thing u expect? Them no go play wiz song? Them get any other superstar?"

Carz_gold:

"Na love make una stop all this things."

Dve_ng:

"Do you think his songs will be played without Davido’s consent?"

Clintonofficia:

"Them no get issues na why u surprise? No be them hug each other which day?"

____perez_:

"Make baba just show like this .. 02 go scatter."

Comedian__oghenepikin:

"Davido nor get hate ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ all I see is love and not by hyping here .. na our bloggers they find fight."

