Mike Ejeagha's royalties have continued to be the talk of the day since the sudden boost in his decades-old song Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo

Recall that Nigerian skit maker and comedian Brain Jotter ignited the recent buzz with a viral dance challenge

A popular social media activist opened up on the struggles Ejeagha is facing in the hands of his music record label since 2006

Clarifications on Nigerian folktale singer Mike Ejeagha's royalties have emerged following the recent surge in popularity of his decades-old song "Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo."

Recall that this revival was iginited by skit maker Brain Jotter, who created a viral dance challenge featuring the indigenous Igbo music.

Since then, debates have sprung up regarding Ejeagha's royalties, with many suggesting that the veteran singer is profiting from the renewed interest.

Popular Nigerian social media activist and columnist Charles Ogbu addressed misconceptions about Ejeagha's royalties.

He revealed that the renowned highlife singer has been entangled in a series of unending court cases with his record label, Premier Records, since 2006.

"On the 5th day of June, 2006, the company took Ejeagha to court, accusing him of trying to make a video version of one of the songs signed to them. The case lasted over 13 years which saw Ejeagha being dragged from one court to another. In late 2018 when the global Igbo language and culture advocate, Amarachi Attamah introduced me to him, Ejeagha’s only prayer to Amarachi and I was to save him from the company.

"Showing us injuries he sustained from three falls he had on the roads while attending court sittings, a frustrated Ejeagha told us he was willing to relinquish his rights and whatever royalties over those songs if that would make the company allow him live out his old age in peace."

Ogbu revealed that Mike has never received more than N30,000 every quarter from the music firm. He pointed out that no one knows how the label determined this amount, as this quarterly payment translates to less than N10,000 per month.

"What Ejeagha keeps getting from his music company is LESS THAN N30,000 per quarter, which is not even up to N10,000 a month."

In addition to Brain Jotter's challenge, Ogbu listed other events that have driven online traffic to Ejeagha's songs, making them some of the top-searched tracks.

"Since 2018 till date, Ejeagha trends almost every year starting from when we renovated his Abakpa home to when the then state governor and other dignitaries visited him to when we organized a massive 91st birthday party for him and when the Limpopo crooner kcee visited till now that the popular Skit maker, Brain Jotter made one of his song a global internet sensation. "

"And each of these trends is more traffics to his songs in all online and streaming platforms. A quick search reveals his songs is among the top searched. The numbers are there and as they say, numbers don’t lie. TikTok will pay handsomely for the traffic generated by Brain Jotter and millions of others using that Ejeagha’s trending “gwo gwo gwo” sound."

Despite the financial benefits of these online streams, Premier Records has yet to review its terms with Mike Ejeagha.

Mike Ejeagha's royalties spur reactions online

Agu Chidera:

"Can't Premier records be sued and Gentleman Ejegha ask to terminate contract with the record label?"

Ogeh Cynthia:

"This is broad daylight robbery. Why are we allowing this to happen? Who are the record executives? What are their names? Let's call them out. This Is totally unacceptable."

Chikezie Jacob:

"Charles Ogbu , 90% of igbos old generations music is marketed by premier records, I could still remember then in late teens, must of the famous musicians were always at the at shop in Alaba market, their address then was Bb one hundred and something, this is 21 years that I left that line, it was at their shop that I saw Zach Orji, and Bob Manuel, the children of the man should do ."

Akonucheya Wire:

"This is the reason most of our legends in the music industry then who operated when there was no technology never made money as current musicians are making now via many streaming platforms, royalties and endorsement."

Emeka Mkpuma:

"Premier Record, eating an old man's sweat. I think their need to be dragged on social media."

Ichie Nwaobi Aka Ji Ofo:

"let state governor mandate state attorney general to pay attention to Ejeagha matter with immediate affect, is not when he died government will be making noise how he is an icon. Let make his prophecy a reality, because he said in one of his song that "Uwa mgbede ka mma".

