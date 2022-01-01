Burna Boy has taken to his Instagram to tell fans that there is no rift between him and Davido anymore

The Kilometre crooner said that 2022 will be a year that there will not be hate of any kind but progress

Many Nigerians who reacted to their story said that the new year promises to be great as some wondered if there will be a 'collabo'

African Giant crooner, Burna Boy, has in a series of posts on his Insta stories spoken about another big Nigerian artiste, Davido.

Burna Boy revealed that the Blessed crooner was not trying to vie with him one on one as they both figured it out.

Burna Boy has said that 2022 will be a year of love.

Source: Instagram

I have no issues with Davido

He then went ahead to say that in the new year, 2022, there must be love and any "middle ground" will be done away with.

Before that post, he said:

"FYI, I have no issues with David. We good now."

See screenshots of his posts below (swipe):

When the posts were reshared by @instablog9ja, it gathered over 5,000 comments and thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

___nifeeer said:

"This is the kind of thing i love , the world is big enough for everyone to fly high.Your shine can’t dim mine because we shine differently."

darlington_mide said:

"2022 go too sweet shame on shatta wale."

bphil022 said:

"You can’t just hate on David… Na person with good heart win always."

mrpresidennnt said:

"David no get problem with anybody. He has always made it know that he’s an amazing guy and welcomes anybody so love always."

btbaudio asked:

"Are we expecting a collab soon?"

_candyphotos

"Na December all these artists dey always settle. Next year march now another fight fit don start."

Wizkid vibed to Davido's song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video that made the rounds on social media showed the moment Wizkid threw caution into the winds and danced to Davido's Champion Sound.

The Ginger crooner jumped on his feet and laughed excitedly as he raised a bottle of drink in the air.

I made $23.3 million dollars

In other news, Davido 'tensioned' his fans and followers on social media after revealing a huge amount of money he made in the outgoing year 2021.

The singer made a simple post that reads:

"Made 23.3 million dollars this year."

