Being a popular figure isn't enough reason to miss NYSC as long as you schooled in a Nigerian tertiary institution

A number of celebrities have raised concerns on social media with claims of observing NYSC even when those in their batches insist they didn't see them

Legit.ng has compiled pictures of some popular music and movie stars who have once shared throwback pictures of their NYSC service year

The National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) is mandatory for anyone that has gone through the gates of a tertiary institution in Nigeria and celebrities are not left out.

Although there have been cases of popular figures who find a way to be exempt from the three weeks camping experiences, it is almost impossible to run away from the entire one year programme.

5 Nigerians celebs and their NYSC throwback photos.

Source: Instagram

Even during their year of service, these celebrities go the extra mile in keeping a low profile and this is why people find it hard to believe when they make claims of observing NYSC.

Interestingly, the power of throwback pictures has been able to help superstars win the argument whenever fans doubt them.

Legit.ng has compiled some cool pictures of celebs in their NYSC uniforms. Check them out below:

1. Rapper Zlatan Ibile

Rapper Zlatan Ibile sparked reactions from his fans and followers on social media in February 2021 after posting a picture of himself in full NYSC kit.

One follower who reacted wrote:

"Your application dom set for all company sehh. Zanku master."

2. Comedian Brodda Shaggi

Skit maker Brodda Shaggi was heartily congratulated by many after sharing a video from his passing out ceremony in March 2019.

Brodda Shaggi equally penned a lengthy narration about what motivated his drive to bag a degree and serve his fatherland.

3. Nollywood's Kenneth Okonkwo

Veteran actor Kenneth Okonkwo was a delight to the eyes of fans in an epic throwback picture he shared on Instagram.

The respected movie star appeared much younger but it wasn't hard for his fans to recognize him in the photo.

Kenneth's photo was taken on the parade ground alongside other corps members.

4. Actress Monalisa Chinda

Nollywood's Monalisa Chinda was flanked by two friends in her NYSC throwback photo that made it to social media.

A fan of the actress who reacted wrote:

"This must be Sokoto State Camp. I was in that Camp alongside Monalisa. I can see the Lady by my left who happened to be one of my platoon members in the camp. It was a fantabulous experience."

5. Comedian Real Warri Pikin

Comedian Anita Alaire Afoke Asuoha aka Warri Pikin got her fans gushing months ago after sharing a throwback photo from her NYSC days.

Many were quick to point out how she had a much smaller frame when she was still young.

Source: Legit.ng