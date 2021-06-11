Top Nigerian singers, Tiwa Savage and Seyi Shay recently got social media buzzing when a video of them in a nasty fight surfaced

The singers appeared to have run into each other at a hair salon and things took a heated turn when Seyi approached Tiwa

Legit.ng asked its readers on Facebook if Tiwa Savage was right to have confronted her colleague publicly

The longstanding beef between Nigerian female singers Tiwa Savage and Seyi Shay was reawoken after they came face-to-face at a hair salon.

A video sighted on the Instagram page of celebrity blogger, Tunde Ednut, captured the two singers exchanging heated words in a salon as other ladies tried to intercede.

Tiwa Savage confronted Seyi Shay at a hair salon Photo credit: 2seyishaygram/@tiwasavage

Tiwa refused to believe that her colleague approached her to squash the beef as she strongly noted that the right thing to do would have been to pick up a phone, call her and try to settle whatever differences they had.

Legit readers support Tiwa Savage

A lot of people actually supported the Koroba singer, saying she had a right to defend herself however she deemed fit and Seyi Shay deserved the showdown.

A few people however thought that the public confrontation was unnecessary.

Read some of the comments below:

Munzi Leonard

"Omo. Defend yourself anywhere person fight you. No fear any Devil wey try you. People go still separate una if them beat you too much. She's the queen among all female musicians in Nigeria. She deserves to be respected, forget the hatred. Don't let anybody bring you down. In short, who be seyi for where T mama dey?"

Obasanmi Tomisin:

"You can't be hating me behind and be greeting me when you see me. No way!"

Igomu Vincentia:

"Confronting her in public is a no no for me. She didn't act mature at all. If she feels she was pained she shouldn't do herself harm by bottling it up for years. See the way she exploded in public and using her son to swear."

Quincy Cruz:

"Yeah, she's right you can't be badmouthing somebody behind and when you see them you act all cool. Tiwa chose not to be a hypocrite."

Prince Ali Adama:

"In support big time, I hate hypocrisy."

Phoebe Adamany:

"It was savagery at its best."

Fly Omonice II:

"Yes. She was Right."

Shimi Iorhaa

"No, she should not have confronted her."

Seyi Shay shares her side of the story

Seyi Shay revealed that her fight with Tiwa Savage left her confused as she spoke about their physical altercation at a hair salon.

Amidst the buzz it created on social media, Seyi Shay had a recorded phone conversation with Pulse and opened up about her own side of the story.

According to the singer, the reason she decided to say hi to Tiwa was due to the tension in the salon when she walked in, and contrary to the narrative being pushed online, Tiwa replied cordially.

