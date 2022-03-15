Just when a lot of people thought the age-long supremacy battle between Wizkid and Davido is over after they reconciled recently, their fans have ignited it once again

The Wizkid FC and 30 Billion Gang engaged in a messy online dragging of each other, bringing back the Twitter fights

Some of the fans went as far as dragging the singers' children into the conversation and the Twitter space is having a filled day

It seems Twitter fans will never get bored of going to the unexpected extents in the Davido vs Wizkid's age-long supremacy battle.

Termed as the Wizkid FC and the 30 Billion Gang, the two fan bases decided to commence the day with serious hate and beef for each other as they dragged themselves like "I pass my neighbour" generators.

Davido and Wizkid fans clash again. Credit: @wizkidayo @davido

Source: Instagram

The fans went all out for themselves and hit the extra miles of name-calling the singers' children in their dirty fights online.

Read some of the nasty things the fans said in the thread below:

Emperorluggy"

"@davido Call me … if your fans come at Wiz children, we come at yours … nor be everybody normal … that’s my pic , I nor dey make mouth … make your move … pikin wen blend yesterday nor fit follow me rake."

Nycewizy:

"Dear 30BG. Ya'll felt the heat yesterday right? You set your Fav up for drags and he felt the heat too. If una like, make una price market again Keep the stanship strictly musical and there can be a sane environment. But if you trigger FC, Una go still collect."

Antigravitylite:

"The so called wizkid fc’s you guys call toxic today, were formed by wizkid haters. They were fed toxicity. I remembered how they slandered wizkid here in 2017. One said he pray Wizkid’s plane should crash so that davido will have no competitor. Someone post the receipt please."

Cruisewithmee:

"Fc celebrates Wizkid’s achievements everyday, tatibiji dey vex dey troll Wizkid children. Wizkid fc go retaliate wake up the next morning back to celebrating Wizkid’s success. Tatibiji are back to square one. We never lack on success on this side."

EHIZ95137100:

"This WIZKID and DAVIDO matter no be play for real life too OOOO I don vex slap one girl before for Ikeja Mall alausa 2018 the matter long 30BG kolo people."

Check out this thread about extreme fanatism below:

Source: Legit.ng