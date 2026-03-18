Funke Akindele's film, Behind the Scenes , has become the highest-grossing Nollywood release in Ireland and the UK, earning £159,000, and also topped charts in the US and Canada with $249k

The film grossed N2.7 billion at the West African box office, making it one of Nollywood's biggest titles of all time and a defining moment for African cinema

Nollywood stars, including Iyabo Ojo, Femi Adebayo, Tonto Dikeh, Tobi Bakare, Funsho Adeolu and others, flooded social media to celebrate Funke's record-breaking achievement

Funke Akindele’s latest film, Behind the Scenes, has set new records across several countries, becoming the highest-grossing Nollywood release in the United Kingdom and Ireland with £159,000 in earnings, and also topping the charts in the United States and Canada with $249,000.

The movie, which has already grossed ₦2.7 billion at the West African box office, now stands as one of the biggest Nollywood titles of all time.

Funke Akindele makes history as Behind The Scenes becomes highest-grossing Nollywood film across UK, Ireland, US and Canada. Photo: funkejenifaakindele/filmoneng

Source: Instagram

FilmOne Entertainment, the distributor of the movie, described Funke Akindele's success as a historic achievement for African cinema.

They explained that the film’s performance was not only a financial milestone but also proof of Nollywood’s growing global reach.

Taking to Instagram, FilmOne Entertainment wrote:

“A record-breaking run. A defining moment for African cinema. ₦2.7 Billion at the box office and a historic milestone that now stands as the highest-grossing Nollywood title of all time. But the story did not stop there. From West Africa to audiences across the world, the film also became the highest-grossing Nollywood title in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United States, and Canada.”

The distributor further noted that the film’s success shows the strength of African storytelling, highlighting how humour, culture, struggles and triumphs resonate with audiences worldwide.

“Moments like this remind us of the extraordinary power of our stories. Stories rooted in our culture, our humour, our struggles, and our triumphs. When these stories find their audience, something remarkable happens. This achievement is not just a win for one film, but a powerful reminder of how far Nollywood has come and the limitless possibilities ahead for African cinema. To everyone who bought a ticket, told a friend, laughed, cried, and celebrated this journey with us, thank you for showing up and making history with us.”

Following the announcement, Nollywood stars and colleagues such as Iyabo Ojo, Femi Adebayo, Funsho Adeolu, Tobi Bakare, Tonto Dikeh, Kunle Afod and Kamo State joined fans in celebrating Funke Akindele’s remarkable achievement, flooding the comment section with congratulatory messages.

Check out FilmOne Entertainment's post about Funke Akindele's Behind the Scenes below:

Nollywood stars celebrate Funke Akindele

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@tontolet said:

"Congratulations 🎊🍾🎈🎉 @funkejenifaakindele"

@iyaboojofespris commented:

"👏👏👏👏"

@tobibakre wrote:

"Mama we made it 🔥"

@kunleafod reacted:

"Congratulations 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

@femiadebayosalami said:

"Congratulations @funkejenifaakindele and the entire team...this is actually a win for all 👏👏👏😍"

@kamo_state commented:

"Congratulations ma'am, more of God 🙏🎉"

@adeolufunsho wrote:

"👏👏👏"

Nollywood stars including Iyabo Ojo, Femi Adebayo, Tonto Dikeh celebrate as Funke Akindele's film breaks international records. Photo: funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Itele's Koleoso breaks records on YouTube

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that actor Itele's film, Koleoso, became the first African movie to reach 100 million views on YouTube.

Itele credited the success to creativity, consistency and hard work, thanking his team, family and fans for their support. He described the milestone as a collective win for Nollywood and Africa, setting a new benchmark in the industry.

Nollywood stars, including Femi Adebayo, Toyin Abraham, Eniola Ajao and others, celebrated the achievement, praising Itele for making them proud.

Source: Legit.ng