Apostle Joshua Selma shared the story of a family who accidentally sent N1 million to Koinonia's account instead of N100,000

The wife had been trusting God for a miracle as the family struggled to pay rent and their daughter was out of school

What began as a frantic late-night text message to the apostle turned into an encounter the family never expected

A story shared by Apostle Joshua Selma during a Koinonia service has left thousands of people online in tears, after he recounted how a family's costly bank transfer mistake led to a life-changing encounter.

According to the apostle, on either the second or third day of a programme, he received text messages around 2:30 a.m. from an unknown woman who explained she had intended to donate N100,000 to the Koinonia church account but accidentally added an extra zero, sending N1 million instead.

Apostle Joshua Selma has given a testimony about a woman who called him at midnight. Photo credit@apostlejoshuaselman

Source: Instagram

The error, she told him, was creating serious tension in her home.

Apostle Selma: Midnight call that changed everything

Selma said he would normally have ignored such messages while preparing for the next service, but something prompted him to pick up the call.

When he did, he was met by what he described as an "uncultured young man" who was shouting and demanding the balance be returned, unaware of who he was speaking with.

Rather than reacting to the man's behaviour, Selma said he could sense the husband's sincerity beneath the frustration. He asked the man to first apologise to his wife before calling back.

Video of Apostle Joshua Selman telling his congregation to ask God for mercy surfaces online. Photo credit@apostlejoshuaselman

Source: Instagram

When the couple rang again, Selma spoke with them for over an hour and learned the full weight of their situation.

The N1 million that had been sent in error was actually money meant for their rent; their daughter had not been attending school, and the wife had been fervently praying for a breakthrough.

"Daddy, You Are the One We Have Been Speaking To"

It was only after a lengthy conversation that Selma revealed who he was. His account of the moment is striking: the husband nearly fainted, while the wife began screaming, "DADDY, YOU are the one we have been speaking to."

In the Instagram video, Selma told the congregation he did not need to spell out what followed, leaving the outcome to the audience's imagination but promising the family had been taken care of.

Here is the Instagram video of the cleric speaking about the money mistakenly sent to his church account:

Fans react to the cleric's video

The video, posted on Monday, 23 November 2026, quickly spread across social media, with thousands of viewers saying the story strengthened their faith.

Here are some of the reactions below:

@yadahworld wrote:

"Whooooosh! God in his mysterious ways, all an expression of his mercy!!!! Glory to God!"

@house_of_lillianrose shared:

"Koinonia is a fertile ground. I am a testimony of it"

@joyfalz01 commented:

"This is an evidence that God still loves you even when you run away from him because you've been hurt. He is intentional about you."

@daniella_ug wrote:

"Jesus❤️. I keep seeing testimonies that stir up my faith. Jesus I trust you enough to give me mine as well, amennnn"

@segunojumu said:

"What you call a mistake, God calls a divine appointment with destiny"

@ola_sunday198 reacted

: "❤️❤️ Lord, show me mercy"

@ifedayo_azeez wrote:

"Our good God with the doingggsssssss."

Apostle Selman speaks about things to come

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the founder of the Eternity Network International, Apostle Joshua Selman, released a disturbing prophecy concerning the year 2024.

Apostle Selman said God revealed to him that the year 2024 will be a turbulent and challenging year for believers. The popular man of God said he saw many people folding their companies, and fathers and mothers losing jobs.

Source: Legit.ng