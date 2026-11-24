Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana opened up about the mental toll of repeated injuries that pushed him toward a life-changing decision

Fofana, who joined Chelsea from Leicester City in 2022, has missed 120 games in four years due to persistent injuries

The French defender revealed he sat down with his agents and told them he was done with football at a point

Chelsea and France defender Wesley Fofana has spoken candidly about how a string of serious injuries pushed him to the edge of walking away from professional football entirely, revealing that he reached a moment where he genuinely believed quitting was the right decision.

The centre-back arrived at Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2022 from Leicester City in a deal worth more than £70 million.

Wesley Fofana admits he almost retired due to injuries. Photo by Giuseppe Mafia.

Source: Getty Images

Even before the move was completed, he had suffered a broken fibula that kept him out for 224 days and required intensive medical treatment in the United States.

The injury problems did not stop after the transfer. According to Transfermarkt, Fofana missed 120 matches across four seasons in West London, including an anterior cruciate ligament injury that ruled him out for the entire 2023/24 campaign.

Fofana admits he considered retirement

It was during the 2024/25 season that his frustration peaked. At that point, Fofana still had a contract running until 2029, having signed a seven-year deal when he joined the club.

Fofana made the revelation of wanting to quit in an interview with Zack Nani TV, describing how the physical setbacks eventually became a mental burden that stripped him of his love for the game.

Speaking about how low he had sunk, Fofana said the problem went far beyond missing matches.

"There came a point where I really wanted to quit football because I was reaching a time in my life where I was more happy. It was beyond injuries, beyond the fact of not playing," he said.

"I wasn't the same person anymore; it had affected me deeply and had hurt me too much, and I had lost passion. I was truly convinced that I'm only going to hurt myself... I thought I would accept it; it would hurt me. I'm disgusted because I can't live my dream."

He added that he eventually held a direct conversation with his agents about his intentions.

"I sat with my agents and told them, 'That's it, I'm stopping football'," Fofana said.

His representatives spoke to him about the remaining years on his contract, his financial security, and his future, which helped persuade him to continue. Even so, Fofana admitted the temptation to walk away was overwhelming.

"But I was in 'that's it' mode, I'm done with football, I don't want anything else," he added.

The 26-year-old has since returned to full fitness and has been a regular part of Chelsea's squad this season. He sat out the opening game through suspension but has since started seven Premier League matches and appeared as a substitute in three others.

Reece James set to miss 22 games

Legit.ng previously reported the 22 games Reece James will miss after suffering an injury that will keep him on the sidelines until the new year.

The Chelsea captain, like Fofana, is another player who has been unlucky with injuries, which has limited how well he can actualise his talents.

Source: Legit.ng