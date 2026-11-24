The Nigerian Defence Academy opened applications for its 79 Regular Course, with the portal live from November 23, 2026, to April 30, 2027

All applicants must also apply to JAMB and select NDA as their first choice institution before sitting the UTME

Successful candidates will undergo five years of military and academic training, earning a degree and a Presidential Commission

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kaduna State - The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, has opened applications for admission into its 79 Regular Course, with the online portal available from Monday, November 23, 2026 to April 30, 2027.

The Academy Registrar, Brigadier General, SBN Egbulem said the admission is open to both male and female Nigerian citizens.

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) opens its application portal for admission into the 79 Regular Course for the 2026/2027 academic session. Photo credit: @NDefenceAcademy

Source: Twitter

Egbulem said prospective applicants are required to visit the application portal at rc.nda.edu.ng, select the "Purchase Access Code" option, and pay an application fee of ₦7,100 via Remita.

The NDA noted that only payments made against Reference Remita Receipt (RRR) codes generated through the portal will be accepted.

He disclosed this in a statement issued via the NDA X handle @NDefenceAcademy on Monday, November 23, 2026.

How to apply for NDA 79 Regular Course

Beyond completing the NDA's own application, candidates must separately apply to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and choose NDA as their first-choice institution. They are also required to sit the UTME as part of the admission process.

When submitting their applications online, candidates must upload scanned copies of their SSCE, NECO, or equivalent results, along with their National Identification Number (NIN). T

he NDA stressed that all NIN details must match the information on a candidate's other credentials. After submitting, applicants should download and retain an Acknowledgement Form.

Certificates must not be older than five years at the time of admission, and the academy noted that knowledge of French or Arabic would be an advantage.

Screening test and training details

Only candidates who meet the admission requirements and score at least 210 on the UTME for Engineering courses, or 180 for other faculties, will be eligible to print a Screening Test Admission Card.

The NDA Screening Test, which serves as Phase One of the Post-UTME process, is scheduled for Saturday, June 8, 2027.

Eligible candidates must bring their Acknowledgement Form, Screening Test Admission Card, JAMB result slip, and two postcard-sized photographs measuring 3.5 by 5 inches to their chosen test centre.

Each photograph must show the candidate from the chest upwards and carry the candidate's name, examination number, state, centre, course of study, and signature on the back.

Candidates who pass the Screening Test will then proceed to the Armed Forces Selection Board, which forms Phase Two of the screening.

The final list of admitted candidates will only be published after both phases are completed.

Those eventually admitted will train as officer cadets for five years, earning an honours degree in their core discipline, whether a BSc, BEng, or BA.

They will also receive a Presidential Commission into the Armed Forces of Nigeria. The Federal Government will cover all administration and logistics costs for Regular Course cadets throughout their training.

The NDA also offers a compendium of past questions and answers, available for purchase from the Academy Registry.

For enquiries, candidates can reach the support team via email at info@ndaapplications.net or visit the academy's website at www.nda.edu.ng.

NDA releases 78 Regular combatant course admission list

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Nigerian Defence Academy published the list of successful and reserve candidates for its 78 Regular Combatant Course.

The Armed Forces Selection Board conducted the screening exercise from July 4 to August 19, 2026.

Admitted candidates must arrive at NDA's Ribadu Campus in Kaduna by a strict deadline or lose their place.

Source: Legit.ng