Femi Adebayo announced that Jagun Jagun 2 : War of Warriors is finally ready after two years of intensive production work

The Nollywood actor got emotional in a video shared on Tuesday, hinting that audiences have no idea what is coming

Jagun Jagun 2 is set to arrive exclusively on Netflix on December 4, 2026, stirring reactions from movie lovers

Femi Adebayo has wrapped production on one of Nollywood's most anticipated sequels, and the journey clearly took a toll on him in the best way possible.

The actor, filmmaker, and producer shared a heartfelt video on social media on Tuesday, October 12, 2026, visibly moved to tears as he announced that Jagun Jagun 2: War of Warriors is officially complete. The emotion in the clip was hard to miss, with Adebayo posting:

Femi Adebayo reveals he spent two years to produce Jagun Jagun 2. Credit: femiadebayosalami

Source: Instagram

"Omoooo I cried oooo, because you guys don't even know what's coming."

He later expanded on the moment in a longer statement, writing:

"I CRIED… YES, I DID!! Only the Almighty knows the weight of those tears – the sacrifices, the lessons, and everything it took to get here. Two years of relentless work, and now… WE COOKED!! JAGUN-JAGUN 2 IS READY!! THANK YOU GOD."

Jagun Jagun 2 arrives on Netflix in December

The sequel will debut exclusively on Netflix on 4 December 2026. Adebayo confirmed the full title as Jagun Jagun 2: War of Warriors, picking up from where the critically acclaimed original left off.

The announcement came shortly after atmospheric teasers dropped a few days ago.

The first Jagun Jagun, also known as The Warrior, was a Yoruba-language epic action film released in 2023. Adebayo produced it under his production outfit Euphoria360 Media, with direction handled by Tope Adebayo and Adebayo Tijani. The film earned considerable praise for its ambitious scope and storytelling.

Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo confirms release date for Jagun Jagun 2. Credit: femiadebayosalami

Source: Instagram

With a Netflix release locked in and two years of hard work now behind him, Adebayo appears ready to deliver something that matches the scale of those tears.

The video Femi Adebayo shared about Jagun Jagun 2 is below:

Femi Adebayo reacts to ₦40bn valuation claim

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Femi Adebayo expressed surprise after social media users valued his newly launched Euphoria 360 Hub at ₦40 billion.

The actor and filmmaker reacted on X on October 7, 2026, questioning how the figure was calculated after a user described the Lagos studio as a ₦40 billion investment.

When another user estimated the facility could cost ₦1 billion or ₦2 billion, Femi avoided giving a specific amount, saying, “Grace of God is sufficient for me.”

Source: Legit.ng