Burna Boy and Asake are among Nigerian artists whose music will feature in the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI, set to launch on November 19, 2026

Burna Boy co-hosted AfroBank FM, a dedicated in-game radio station for African sounds, including amapiano, Afrobeats and 3-step

Burna Boy also contributed an original track, 'Bigger,' to the official 34-track GTA VI album released in partnership with Atlantic Records

Nigerian artists are set for a major international moment as their music lands inside one of the world's biggest gaming franchises.

Grand Theft Auto VI, the long-awaited instalment from Rockstar Games, will feature songs by Afrobeats heavyweights Burna Boy and Asake when it launches on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Nigerian Afrobeats stars Burna Boy, Asake, Seyi Vibez and Ayra Starr gain international attention through GTA 6 music features. Photo: burnaboygram/rockstargames/asakemusic

Source: Instagram

The two artists are part of AfroBank FM, a dedicated in-game radio station spotlighting African sounds, including amapiano, highlife and 3-step.

Tracks and station previews have been posted on Rockstar Games' official music page, with clips circulating widely across social media.

Burna Boy serves as co-host of AfroBank FM alongside British DJ and producer Palms Trax, who appears in the game under the alias Palmsy, while the Grammy-winning artist is billed as Burna.

Tracks featured on AfroBank FM

Asake's "Joha," lifted from his celebrated 2022 debut album Mr Money With The Vibe, is among the confirmed tracks previewed for the station.

Ghanaian highlife legend Pat Thomas, featuring Ebo Taylor, also makes the cut with the classic "Gye Wani," while South African trio DJ Lag, Robot Boii and Kamo Mphela contribute "Shay'sana."

Footage circulating online has further suggested that Burna Boy and Seyi Vibez's 2023 collaboration "Giza," from Burna Boy's I Told Them album, will also appear.

Ayra Starr's unreleased track was additionally spotted in footage from the game.

Rockstar Games confirmed that more songs are still to come.

Burna Boy on the official GTA 6 album

Beyond his radio hosting duties, Burna Boy secures a spot on Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album, a 34-track collection dropping on the same day as the game in partnership with Atlantic Records.

His original contribution, "Bigger," places him alongside a star-studded lineup that includes Dua Lipa, Travis Scott, Cardi B, Lana Del Rey, Future, Zara Larsson, Camila Cabello, Morgan Wallen and K-pop star Jennie, among others.

The placement marks a significant milestone for African music on the global stage, with Afrobeats earning its own dedicated radio station inside a franchise that historically shapes mainstream pop culture worldwide.

Nigerian music takes centre stage in GTA 6 as Burna Boy contributes an original soundtrack song and Asake's hit track joins the game's playlist. Photo: burnaboygram/asakemusic

Source: Instagram

Full tracklist of Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album

“Starting From Zero” — Justice feat. Michael McDonald

“That’s It” — Yung Lean feat. Future & Metro Boomin

“Ahh Yea” — Playboi Carti

“RHYNO” — Travis Scott

“Sexy Magic” — CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, PinkPantheress, Fred again.. & Étienne de Crécy

“Flower in a Hurricane” — Justice feat. Tame Impala, SZA & King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard

“Go Easy” — Dua Lipa

“Last Thing You Need” — Morgan Wallen

“X” — Jhayco

“Suzuki” — Fuerza Regida

“Macacoa 2000” — Rauw Alejandro

“Dance With Me” — A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie feat. Elkan

“Bigger” — Burna Boy

“Count Up” — Gunna

“Let’s Rock” — Kodak Black & Don Toliver

“Wakin Up Flex” — Young Thug

“IKYFL” — Tee Grizzley

“TF?” — Don Toliver

“Don’t Chart” — Cardi B

“GMA” — JT

“Power Trip” — JENNIE

“Blood in Your Eyes” — Tove Lo

“Fast Emotion” — Zara Larsson

“Sweet Like Candy” — Camila Cabello

“Only One” — Fcukers

“Sandunguea” — Arca

“TRDWFE” — Rina Sawayama

“All Again” — Rose Gray

“Crazy for You” — Lana Del Rey

“Largate” — Kali Uchis & Helado N3gro

“No Me Busques” — Omar Apollo

“Bright Lights, Big City” — Keith Richards

“Stone Kold Krazy Luuv” — Jesse Johnson & Dâm-Funk

“Overtown Lights” — Stanley Clarke, Yussef Dayes & Robert Glasper

Tems leads African stars on Hollywood soundtrack

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Grammy-winning singer Tems was named executive music producer of the official soundtrack for Hollywood film Children of Blood and Bone.

The project will feature African artistes including Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, Fireboy DML, BNXN and Kold AF, with the full soundtrack scheduled for release on November 20, 2026.

Tems described the opportunity as an honour and said she had curated new songs, including fresh music from herself and some special collaborators, ahead of the film’s cinema debut on January 15, 2027.

Source: Legit.ng