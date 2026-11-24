Mongolia's 30-day tourist visa exemption for 34 countries is set to expire at the end of December 2026

The exemption covers 32 European nations, including France, Germany, and the UK, as well as Australia and New Zealand

Mongolia has not confirmed whether the visa-free arrangement will be extended beyond the December 31 deadline

Mongolia is set to end its temporary 30-day tourist visa exemption for citizens of 34 countries on December 31, 2026, unless the government decides to extend the arrangement before the deadline.

The exemption covers 32 European nations, Australia, and New Zealand.

Mongolia's visa-free travel policy currently allows citizens of 34 countries to enter for up to 30 days, but the exemption is set to expire on December 31, 2026. Photo credit: VCG/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Travellers from these countries have been able to enter Mongolia without a visa for short tourist stays of up to 30 days under the scheme.

Full list of countries affected

The 34 countries whose citizens currently benefit from the exemption are:

1. Austria

2. Australia

3. Belgium

4. Bulgaria

5. Croatia

6. Cyprus

7. Czech Republic

8. Denmark

9. Estonia

10. Finland

11. France

12. Germany

13. Greece

14. Hungary

15. Iceland

16. Ireland

17. Italy

18. Latvia

19. Liechtenstein

20. Lithuania

21. Luxembourg

22. Malta

23. Monaco

24. Netherlands

25. New Zealand

26. Norway

27. Poland

28. Portugal

29. Romania

30. Slovakia

31. Slovenia

32. Spain

33. Sweden

34. Switzerland

35. United Kingdom

What this means for travellers

Citizens of the listed countries who plan to visit Mongolia in 2027 may need to obtain a visa before travelling, depending on whether Mongolian authorities decide to renew or extend the exemption policy.

No official statement confirming an extension has been issued as of the time of publication.

Travellers with plans to visit Mongolia after December 31, 2026 are advised to monitor updates from Mongolia's official immigration and foreign affairs channels ahead of the deadline.

Mongolia grants 34 countries visa-free for 1 year

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Government of Mongolia has announced a temporary visa-free arrangement for citizens of 34 countries, allowing them to visit the country for tourism purposes for up to 30 days through out .

Source: Legit.ng