Mongolia to End Visa-Free Entry for 34 Countries on December 31, 2026, Releases List
- Mongolia's 30-day tourist visa exemption for 34 countries is set to expire at the end of December 2026
- The exemption covers 32 European nations, including France, Germany, and the UK, as well as Australia and New Zealand
- Mongolia has not confirmed whether the visa-free arrangement will be extended beyond the December 31 deadline
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Mongolia is set to end its temporary 30-day tourist visa exemption for citizens of 34 countries on December 31, 2026, unless the government decides to extend the arrangement before the deadline.
The exemption covers 32 European nations, Australia, and New Zealand.
Travellers from these countries have been able to enter Mongolia without a visa for short tourist stays of up to 30 days under the scheme.
Full list of countries affected
The 34 countries whose citizens currently benefit from the exemption are:
1. Austria
2. Australia
3. Belgium
4. Bulgaria
5. Croatia
6. Cyprus
7. Czech Republic
8. Denmark
9. Estonia
10. Finland
11. France
12. Germany
13. Greece
14. Hungary
15. Iceland
16. Ireland
17. Italy
18. Latvia
19. Liechtenstein
20. Lithuania
21. Luxembourg
22. Malta
23. Monaco
24. Netherlands
25. New Zealand
26. Norway
27. Poland
28. Portugal
29. Romania
30. Slovakia
31. Slovenia
32. Spain
33. Sweden
34. Switzerland
35. United Kingdom
What this means for travellers
Citizens of the listed countries who plan to visit Mongolia in 2027 may need to obtain a visa before travelling, depending on whether Mongolian authorities decide to renew or extend the exemption policy.
No official statement confirming an extension has been issued as of the time of publication.
Travellers with plans to visit Mongolia after December 31, 2026 are advised to monitor updates from Mongolia's official immigration and foreign affairs channels ahead of the deadline.
Mongolia grants 34 countries visa-free for 1 year
Legit.ng earlier reported that the Government of Mongolia has announced a temporary visa-free arrangement for citizens of 34 countries, allowing them to visit the country for tourism purposes for up to 30 days through out .
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.