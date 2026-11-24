Toyin Abraham's 7-year-old son Ire declared his personal GOATs in a family video that surfaced online on Monday, November 23

The boy named Cristiano Ronaldo as his best footballer, surprising many fans with his confident picks

Ire also chose his parents, Toyin Abraham and Kolawole Ajeyemi, in two of his top categories

Seven-year-old Ireoluwa Ajeyemi, the son of Nollywood star Toyin Abraham, has become the latest unlikely internet sensation after a family video captured him naming his all-time greats across football and film.

The clip, which circulated online on Monday, November 23, showed the young boy rattling off his "GOATs" with the kind of certainty that only a child can deliver. Ire picked Cristiano Ronaldo as his best footballer, reserved the best actress title for his mother, Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, and handed the best actor crown to his father, Kolawole Ajeyemi.

Toyin Abraham’s seven-year-old son Ire crowns his parents as best actor and actress. Credit: toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

Toyin Abraham is one of Nollywood's most recognisable figures, celebrated as an actress, filmmaker and director. She is widely known for the blockbuster Alakada franchise and the comedy Oversabi Aunty, among other projects. She and fellow actor Kolawole Ajeyemi wed in 2019, and their son Ire was born in August of the same year.

The family has built a reputation for sharing warm, candid parenting moments that connect with fans across Nigeria. This latest video fits neatly into that tradition, drawing wide admiration online for being both funny and genuinely touching.

Ire's picks delight fans online

What has resonated most with viewers is the boy's mix of loyalty and conviction. Placing both parents at the top of their respective acting categories while also finding room for Ronaldo in the football bracket has struck many as a wholesome and very relatable set of choices.

Toyin Abraham’s exchange with her son Ire in a viral video warms hearts. Credit: toyinabrahaham

Source: Instagram

The video has been widely praised as a refreshing glimpse into celebrity family life, with fans noting that young Ire clearly has strong opinions and is not shy about sharing them.

Legit.ng previously reported that Toyin Abraham captured attention online over how she greeted music star 2Baba at an event.

Watch the heartwarming exchange between Toyin Abraham and her son below:

Toyin Abraham celebrates Funke Akindele

Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham celebrated her colleague and former industry rival, Funke Akindele, after her movie grossed N1 billion at the Nigerian box office.

Reflecting on their journey in the movie industry, Toyin recalled a time when she and Funke were considered rivals, admitting that their competition became intense enough for both actresses to “splash dirt and dust” along the way

However, in a show of admiration and sportsmanship, Toyin called Funke the winner, celebrated the milestone, and prayed for her continued success.

Source: Legit.ng