Toyin Abraham’s 7-Year-Old Son Ire Stuns Fans As He Names His Best Footballer, Actress, and Actor
- Toyin Abraham's 7-year-old son Ire declared his personal GOATs in a family video that surfaced online on Monday, November 23
- The boy named Cristiano Ronaldo as his best footballer, surprising many fans with his confident picks
- Ire also chose his parents, Toyin Abraham and Kolawole Ajeyemi, in two of his top categories
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
Seven-year-old Ireoluwa Ajeyemi, the son of Nollywood star Toyin Abraham, has become the latest unlikely internet sensation after a family video captured him naming his all-time greats across football and film.
The clip, which circulated online on Monday, November 23, showed the young boy rattling off his "GOATs" with the kind of certainty that only a child can deliver. Ire picked Cristiano Ronaldo as his best footballer, reserved the best actress title for his mother, Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, and handed the best actor crown to his father, Kolawole Ajeyemi.
Toyin Abraham is one of Nollywood's most recognisable figures, celebrated as an actress, filmmaker and director. She is widely known for the blockbuster Alakada franchise and the comedy Oversabi Aunty, among other projects. She and fellow actor Kolawole Ajeyemi wed in 2019, and their son Ire was born in August of the same year.
The family has built a reputation for sharing warm, candid parenting moments that connect with fans across Nigeria. This latest video fits neatly into that tradition, drawing wide admiration online for being both funny and genuinely touching.
Ire's picks delight fans online
What has resonated most with viewers is the boy's mix of loyalty and conviction. Placing both parents at the top of their respective acting categories while also finding room for Ronaldo in the football bracket has struck many as a wholesome and very relatable set of choices.
The video has been widely praised as a refreshing glimpse into celebrity family life, with fans noting that young Ire clearly has strong opinions and is not shy about sharing them.
Legit.ng previously reported that Toyin Abraham captured attention online over how she greeted music star 2Baba at an event.
Watch the heartwarming exchange between Toyin Abraham and her son below:
Toyin Abraham celebrates Funke Akindele
Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham celebrated her colleague and former industry rival, Funke Akindele, after her movie grossed N1 billion at the Nigerian box office.
Reflecting on their journey in the movie industry, Toyin recalled a time when she and Funke were considered rivals, admitting that their competition became intense enough for both actresses to “splash dirt and dust” along the way
However, in a show of admiration and sportsmanship, Toyin called Funke the winner, celebrated the milestone, and prayed for her continued success.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng