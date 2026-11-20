Kira Ogogo, daughter of late Nollywood veteran Taiwo Hassan, stepped behind the camera for her debut film, Toriola

The film, produced under Kira Ogogo Film Production, features Ogogo's best friend Yinka Quadri and other industry veterans

Toriola's release follows an emotional appeal Kira and her sister made to Nigerians after their father's passing in August 2026

Shakirat Wunmi Taiwo, popularly known as Kira Ogogo, has taken her first major step behind the camera, launching her filmmaking career with the release of Toriola, a Yoruba-language production that doubles as a tribute to her late father, Nollywood veteran Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo.

Kira shared a trailer of the film on her TikTok account on Thursday, November 19, 2026, announcing that the movie would premiere the following day, Friday, November 20, 2026, at 2pm on YouTube via her channel, Kira Ogogo TV.

Ogogo’s daughter Kira Ogogo features veteran actor Yinka Quadri and her sister Lima Ogogo in her debut movie, Toriola. Photo: kira_taiwo

Source: Instagram

Kira Ogogo captioned the video:

"TORIOLA WILL BE SHOWING TOMORROW BY 2PM ON YOUTUBE VIA KIRAOGOGOTV."

Kira Ogogo: Toriola's cast and story

Directed by veteran filmmaker Abbey Lanre and produced under Kira Ogogo Film Production, Toriola centres on a young woman whose ambitions for a stable and fulfilling life unravel when she is drawn into a web of deceit, jealousy and long-hidden family secrets.

The deeper she searches, the clearer it becomes that those she trusted most are at the root of her struggles.

To honour her father's legacy in Yoruba cinema, Kira assembled a cast that blends industry veterans with rising talents.

The film stars Yinka Quadri, a Nollywood icon and close friend of the late Ogogo, alongside Lanre Adediwura, Temitope Saliu Aremu, and Azeez Ayinde Onifade, known as Olu Ogogo, who served as the late actor's right-hand man.

Also featured are Oluwapelumi Aramide Kayode, known as OAK, and Kira herself, credited in the film as Shaki. Her sister, Taiwo Halima Olamide, popularly called Lima Ogogo, appears in the production as well.

Kira Ogogo and her sister Lima Ogogo star alongside Yinka Quadri in Toriola, her first movie as a filmmaker. Photo: taiwohassanogogo

Source: Instagram

Kira Ogogo's movie release: A new chapter after loss

The film's arrival carries significant emotional weight for the family.

Taiwo Hassan passed away in August 2026 after a battle with stage-four cancer, leaving behind a celebrated career in Nollywood spanning several decades.

In October 2026, Kira and Lima released an appreciation video addressing members of the public and prominent figures, including the First Lady of Nigeria, Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun and Senator Solomon Adeola, for the outpouring of support they received following their father's death.

In that video, the sisters appealed to fans to continue supporting their personal pursuits in acting and filmmaking.

With Toriola, Kira Ogogo signals that the family's connection to Nigerian cinema is far from over.

See Kira Ogogo's movie announcement in the TikTok post below:

Ogogo’s October plans resurface after his death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a video of late Nollywood icon Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, discussing his plans to return to Canada in October 2026 went viral after his death and burial.

The footage, shared by actor Temidayo Enitan, showed Ogogo speaking warmly with actors Azeez Onifade and Enitan about attending a wedding and staging an elaborate performance.

Ogogo died on August 23, 2026, aged 66, and was buried the following day as Nollywood stars and fans mourned him.

Source: Legit.ng