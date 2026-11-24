Davido opened up about betrayal during a candid session with streamer Davrel, insisting not everyone around him is disloyal

The Nigerian music star acknowledged that while some people in his circle have let him down, good and trustworthy people still exist

Davido's remarks about loyalty and helping others have resonated widely online, sparking conversation among fans

Davido has spoken candidly about his decision to keep helping people, even after experiencing betrayal from those he once trusted.

The Afrobeats star made the comments during a relaxed, outdoor session with streamer Davrel, captured in a video that has since caught attention online on Monday, November 24. Shot backstage at night in a handheld format, the footage shows Davido in an animated, heartfelt mood as he reflected on loyalty, the people around him, and what keeps him going.

Davido reflects on betrayal and loyalty in a candid chat with streamer Davrel. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

Davido on betrayal and loyalty

The singer acknowledged that bad people exist but was quick to point out that not everyone falls into that category. According to him, there are still genuinely good people in his life who have not broken his trust, and that reality is enough to keep him from shutting everyone out.

He also touched on moments when he has felt the urge to withdraw entirely from people, admitting there are times he tells his team he does not want to see anyone. However, he was clear that this impulse comes from exhaustion rather than a wholesale rejection of the people around him.

"As much as there are bad people that I help, there are some good people that I help that will not betray me," Davido said.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Davido and his wife, Chioma, were recognised on Rolling Stone Africa's inaugural Power Couple 50 list, joining a selection of African and Afro-descendant couples who are shaping culture, business, and entertainment around the world.

Slide the post below to watch Davido's full conversation with streamer Davrel:

Davido shares why he keeps helping people despite betrayal. Credit: davido

Source: Twitter

Prophecy about Davido's Grammy

Legit.ng reported that Prophet Abel Boma stirred reactions after making a series of prophecies concerning Nigerian music star Davido during a church service on November 19, 2026.

The cleric predicted that the singer would receive a Grammy Award in 2027, while also issuing a grave warning about potential threats to his life and urging congregants to pray for his protection.

Boma also disclosed a personal connection with the award-winning musician, recalling how Davido gifted him a phone when he was still a young disc jockey (DJ).

Source: Legit.ng