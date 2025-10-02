Toyin Abraham “Oversabi Aunty” Storms Tanzania, Adorable Moment Between Her, Priscilla Trends
- Toyin Abraham has joined Priscilla and Juma Jux in Tanzania for the dedication of their son, Rakeem
- The couple hosted a beautiful ceremony to dedicate their son 40 days after his birth, and videos from the event have surfaced online
- When Toyin Abraham met Chioma Goodhair, she asked her about Priscilla and her approach to motherhood
Fans were thrilled after watching a video of Toyin Abraham, better known as Oversabi Aunty, as she linked up with Priscilla and Iyabo Ojo in Tanzania for the dedication ceremony of Rakeem, Juma Jux's son
The couple, who welcomed their baby in Canada a few weeks ago, hosted a beautiful ceremony to mark 40 days since Rakeem's birth.
In the video making the rounds, Abraham was seen on her way to Tanzania when she met Chioma Goodhair. The two were caught discussing the latest in motherhood.
Over Sabi Aunty asked Chioma if Priscilla was breastfeeding her baby, to which Chioma confirmed with a yes. Chioma then went on to describe how Priscilla has been handling motherhood, and Toyin smiled, commenting, "So Priscilla is now a mother."
Priscilla's reaction after meeting Toyin trends
In another video, Priscilla couldn't contain her excitement after meeting Over Sabi Aunty. She ran to hug Toyin, jumping into her arms. The two exchanged pleasantries, with Toyin showing Priscilla her clothes, while the new mother praised her. Toyin playfully responded that she would give Priscilla a "blow."
Toyin Abraham’s close relationship with Priscilla
It’s worth noting that Toyin Abraham has been close to Iyabo Ojo since her daughter got married in Tanzania.
She traveled for the ceremony, and the two returned to Nigeria together. Toyin was also seen praying fervently in Yoruba during Priscilla's wedding.
In a recent interview, Toyin shared that she had taken care of Priscilla when she was younger, describing her as a daughter. She also recalled the role they both played in a movie together.
See the video here:
How fans reacted to Priscilla, Toyin Abraham's video
Fans were happy to see the two meeting after staying months apart. They shared their take about the relationship that exit between the two of them, while stating that Priscilla has been a lucky lady. Here are comments below:
@ivannaluxe_store commented:
"What's there not to love about this people, see as I open teeth."
@jennifer.anozie.43 stated:
"I have never seen a girl so lucky and loved like this Priscilla. The girl is just too blessed. Real definition of "Child of grace."
@adeolaawokoya said:
"Since January the Fepris and oversabi aunty have been giving us joy."
@iyabosola_modupe shared:
"Over Sabby auntie! Love you dear! Ire akari gbogbo awon omo wa by God’s grace."
@symplykhadijah wrote:
"I expected this, nah all of them go go."
Juma Jux proposes to Priscilla in Tanzania
Legit.ng reported that Juma Jux proposed to his wife for the second time in a heart-warming ceremony, following their Muslim wedding in Tanzania.
The singer amazed many by going down on one knee to propose again in the presence of their guests. Fans were so excited about the ceremony that they sent their best wishes and prayed for the couple to enjoy a happy life together.
