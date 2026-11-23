Qatar's Ministry of Interior outlined a set of social and ethical codes that all foreign visitors and new residents are expected to observe

The rules cover areas including alcohol consumption, the use of the right hand in social settings, and dietary considerations for Muslim guests

During Ramadan, non-Muslims face specific restrictions on eating, drinking, and smoking in public spaces across Qatar

Qatar's Ministry of Interior has published a detailed guide outlining the conduct expected of foreign visitors and new residents living in the country, covering everything from table etiquette to alcohol use and behaviour during the holy month of Ramadan.

The guidance, published on the Ministry's official portal, opens by reminding visitors that courtesy and hospitality are deeply valued across the Arab world, and that Qatari people are known for being warm and welcoming to those who respect local customs.

Qatar explains public eating and drinking rules foreign visitors must follow. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Qatar rules: Eating, drinking and social etiquette

One of the more practical points in the guide concerns hand etiquette. Visitors are expected to use their right hand when accepting drinks, eating food, and passing items to others. The guidance also advises against offering Muslim guests any alcoholic beverages or food containing pork.

On the question of alcohol, the rules draw a clear distinction between private and public settings. Non-Muslims are permitted to drink alcohol at licensed hotels or within their own homes, but it is strictly prohibited to drive while under the influence or to appear drunk in a public space.

Ramadan rules for non-Muslims in Qatar

The guide dedicates particular attention to Ramadan, describing it as the sacred fasting month during which Muslims abstain from food and drink from dawn to dusk in observance of the first revelation of the Holy Quran.

While non-Muslims are not required to fast, they are expected to refrain from eating, drinking, and smoking in public during this period. The restriction applies for the duration of the holy month and is framed as a matter of respect for those observing the fast around them.

The Ministry's guidance reflects Qatar's broader approach to balancing its status as an international destination with the preservation of its Islamic cultural values, ensuring visitors are informed of local norms before or upon arrival.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for many years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng