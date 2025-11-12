Guinness World Records has officially recognised Tacha Akide after she completed her 24-hour attempt for the most makeovers

The former BBNaija star shared a video capturing her emotional reaction to her latest achievement

Tacha's recognition saw many Nigerians, including celebrities, flood her page with congratulatory messages

Reality star Natacha Akide, better known as Tacha, has joined the list of popular Nigerians who are Guinness World Records holders.

This comes as the Guinness World Records on Wednesday, November 12, officially recognised Tacha for setting two new world records: the most cosmetic makeovers in 8 hours and 24 hours.

Guinness World Records officially recognises former BBNaija star Tacha for the most makeovers completed in eight hours and 24 hours. Credit: symplytacha

Source: Instagram

According to GWR, the 29-year-old reality star spent a day helping other women feel beautiful to break her records.

She performed the most cosmetic makeovers in eight hours (individual) and kept going for the rest of the day to complete the most cosmetic makeovers in 24 hours (individual), a total of 144.

GWR further revealed that Tacha set the new world record, displacing the previous title holder, Mary Yongai from Sierra Leone, by more than 30 people.

Recall that Tacha had successfully completed her 24-hour Guinness World Records attempt for the most makeovers done in a single day.

Tacha breaks down in tears over GWR

Reacting to her latest achievement, Tacha shared an emotional video that captured her shedding tears following her recognition.

She also shared a clip from January 2025, where she had shared her plans to break the Guinness World Records for most makeovers.

In the caption of the video she shared on her official Instagram page, Tacha wrote in part:

"First Nigerian to break 2 records at a go. God did it, my messiah did it, 'My mummy in HEAVEN!! YOU DID IT!!! I felt you holding my shoulders when my knees were shaking. I carried your strength into that room and I didn’t stop."

Recall that Tacha completed 145 makeovers on both male and female models, with the lineup featuring influencers such as Mitchy, Venita Akpofure, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Wanni, and Handi.

The event drew an impressive guest list of celebrities, including Alex Unusual, Toke Makinwa, Dabota Lawson, Soma Anyama, Slimcase, Ice Prince, and Egungun of Lagos.

Tacha, who rose to fame during Big Brother Naija Season 4, is now Nigeria's latest Guinness World Records holder.

The video of Tacha reacting to her latest achievement is below:

Congratulations pour in for Tacha

Legit.ng compiled some of the messages, read the comments below:

hus_hairs said:

"Congratulations I’ve never doubted you because you always WIN."

isiomamercycharles commented:

"Congratulations girl… I’m so happy for you… You are indeed a light… God bless you."

beautyflex1 said:

"Thank you Jesus! Oh, Lord, i am so happy for this girl. Congratulations Tacha."

versatile__emmaben1 said:

"I have noticed something this year “ Power of the tongue “ speak it and it shall come to pass. I can testify to this , congratulations @symply_tacha you are deserving of it."

preshdaniel commented:

"Awwwwwww! Big T! Congratulations girl!"

cent_logistic wrote:

"I remembered when I fought my friend cos of tacha cos of her disqualification but I never listened to whatever anyone said cos I know she is a superstar then and now see my stargirl,my forever favourite making me proud love you @symply_tacha."

Tacha recognised mid-flight

Legit.ng previously reported that Tacha was specially recognised mid-flight.

A viral video showed the moment a pilot announced the reality star's presence on board while acknowledging her Guinness World Record attempt.

"When e reach your turn wait make them clap for you , no clap for yourself. Congratulations my darling," a netizen said.

Source: Legit.ng