FIFPRO has announced the 11 best players from the 2024/25 season, and it has sparked massive debates on social media

Top omissions include Victor Osimhen, Mohamed Salah, Erling Haaland and some other top performers from last season

Paris Saint-Germain and Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi is the only African named on the XI voted for by professionals

FIFPRO announced the World XI from the 2024/25 season which has sparked widespread outrage and debate from the fans on some high-profile omissions.

The FIFPRO XI is the best 11 players in the world, voted for by the professional footballers, dating back to 2005, when footballers started selecting the best among them.

According to FIFPRO, this year's XI features four players from treble winners Paris Saint-Germain and one from the Club World Cup champions Chelsea.

Kylian Mbappe leads the line as the centre-forward in a 3-4-3 formation with support from Ballon d'Or finalist Lamine Yamal and Ousmane Dembele.

The only African on the list, Achraf Hakimi, alongside Nuno Mendes flanking Virgil van Dijk in defence, while Cole Palmer, Jude Bellingham, Pedri and Vitinha line up in midfield.

Six of the players on the list were debutants, with only Mbappe, Van Dijk, Bellingham, Hakimi and Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal, the players who have previously featured.

There are multiple notable omissions from the list, but the exclusion of Mohamed Salah has sparked the most debate on social media. Harry Kane, Raphinha, and Erling Haaland are the other notable absentees.

As noted by UEFA, Raphinha finished as the Champions League’s top scorer and assister in the 2024/25 season, while Salah did the same in the Premier League.

Fans react to FIFPRO XI

Fans have taken over social media to protest the exclusion of some players, even though the list is voted for by professional footballers and names are collated by the number of votes.

@Wanalyst007 wrote:

“Most players are just like most common fans. Trophy logic, PR, Recency bias, everything plays into their bias. That's why so many of these people either don't have a coaching career or if they do, have a pretty poor one. Nothing new”

@PaulJSpacey wrote:

“Lots of tears over Salah and anger over Palmer. Even some screaming over Bellingham. Too many people don’t know ball outside of their club bias. Players voted. They know.”

@KCFCxLFC wrote:

“I know it's common knowledge that footballers don't know ball, but what is this 😂!? Atp we really need to see a World XI voted by only coaches!”

@sbzcomps wrote:

“There’s a reason Salah didn’t turn up for the Ballon d'Or, the most disrespected player of all time.”

Salah, Kane, and Raphinha did not get close to being on the list, with Lionel Messi, Marquinhos and Federico Valverde the players with the highest votes who didn't get in.

Super Falcons and Houston Dash star Michelle Alozie had the highest vote in the women's category of any player who did not make the XI.

UEFA snubs Victor Osimhen

